The Rolling Stones will hit the road in 2024 with 16 dates across North America in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

Finally, the Rolling Stones will hit the road once again. On November 21, the Stones announced 16 dates across North America. The tour begins on April 28 in Houston, Texas, before concluding on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

In an Instagram post, the Stones wrote: “The news you have all been waiting for — the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the ‘Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!'”

During the tour, the Stones will hit all of the major stadiums in North America. This includes Allegiant Stadium, Metlife Stadium, and SoFi Stadium (among others). The tour is in support of Hackney Diamonds, their latest album. Though it seems to be a safe assumption that the band will play their biggest hits during these shows.

This is the first United States Stones tour since 2017-2021's “No Filter” tour. Their 2022 “Sixty” tour only played 14 dates across Europe.

Hackney Diamonds is the Rolling Stones' latest album. It is their first album of new music since 2005's A Bigger Band. Their 2016 album, Blue & Lonesome, was full of blues covers.

Their latest album features some blockbuster collaborations. Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays bass on a song, Elton John plays keys on a couple, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga also make appearances. In the case of Lady Gaga, she sings with Mick Jagger on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”