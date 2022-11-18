Published November 18, 2022

LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well.

During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los Angeles Rams stealing his Madden playbook and applying it to real in-game situations. Jalen Ramsey was in attendance during the broadcast and he could not help but call LeBron out on his statement:

“’Bron, you know what they saying on Twitter right now? They say you be cappin’,” Ramsey said.

Jalen Ramsey blows up Lebron’s spot up for lying about predicting the Ram’s defensive schemes “You know what they saying on Twitter right now?” pic.twitter.com/HZahIradcp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 18, 2022

The whole room erupted with laughter after Ramsey came out with his savage clap back on LeBron. It seems like James was even trying to defend himself but at that point, his explanation fell on deaf ears. The Rams’ star cornerback wasn’t afraid to call LeBron out on his own show, and it paid off for him. After all, you have to say that it was a pretty audacious claim from The King.

One other thing you can say about these two stars is that they’re pretty much going through the same experience in their respective sports. LeBron James and the Lakers are struggling tremendously to start the season, and they currently possess one of the worst records in the entire league.

Ramsey and the Rams, on the other hand, have likewise been unable to find success in the NFL. At 3-6, they’re sitting at the bottom of the NFC West, and barring a rather miraculous turnaround, it doesn’t seem like the Rams are going to be defending their title this year.