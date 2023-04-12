My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Roman Reigns has been on top of the world since returning to WWE as a heel at SummerSlam in 2020. Quickly after returning, he regained the title that he had never lost, the Universal Championship. Since then, Reigns has been nearly unbeatable. He hasn’t been pinned or submitted since December 2019, and it doesn’t look like that streak will end soon. He’s become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history and is closing in on 1,000 days as champion. Not only that, he’s held the WWE Championship for over a year and is creeping up on Pedro Morales for the fifth-longest championship reign in WWE history.

Some fans may be upset with Roman Reigns’s dominance over the last three years, but we are witnessing greatness at the end of the day. Fans haven’t seen a championship reign like this since the Hulk Hogan days. It’s fair to be upset about Reigns holding onto both world championships, but it only certifies his dominance even more. Over the last few years, Roman Reigns has cemented himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

Although fans don’t like Reigns holding onto the championships for as long as he has, some legends disagree. While speaking in his Kliq This Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash says he loves what he’s seeing from Roman Reigns and wants him to continue his historic reign.

“When you have 950 days behind somebody, you’ve got to get to 1000 [days],” Nash said. “You have to! … It’s like, if baseball was a work, you would make sure somebody surpasses Bonds’ 73 home runs. You’d book that.”

During the episode, Nash’s co-host Sean Oliver brought up not liking shorter title reigns. Nash agreed and said he wouldn’t mind if Reigns held on to the championships for another eight years.

“So, do we do the Bob Backlund?,” Nash said. “Do we go seven-eight years? I don’t have a problem with it. I’m with you one hundred f**king percent.”

Whether Roman Reigns holds onto both championships for another six months or eight years, his reign will go down in the history books. He is undoubtedly one of, if not the greatest, superstars of this generation and will go down as an all-timer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite not being pinned or submitted during his historic title reign, Roman Reigns hasn’t gone unbeaten. Along the way, Reigns has lost several matches on both live television and house shows. Fans always mention the time Seth Rollins technically beat Reigns at the Royal Rumble via disqualification but never mention when Xavier Woods did the same thing.

On the November 11, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown, Xavier Woods defeated Roman Reigns via disqualification. Woods came so close to beating Reigns clean before the Usos jumped in, causing the disqualification.

While speaking to What Culture, Woods asks why people fail to mention this. He’s curious why people mention Seth Rollins technically defeating Reigns but not him.

“The fact that I won King of the Ring by defeating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor, and then going on to defeat each of the Usos in singles competition, and then be the only man — sorry, Seth Rollins, we’ll talk about that one but not mine — I’m the first man to break Roman Reigns’ two-year winning streak,” Woods said. “People don’t talk about it, why? Tell me why. I don’t understand whhhyyyyy we don’t talk about this! I’ve been killing it. Next year is 20 years in the game.”

Xavier Woods is one of the more accomplished tag team wrestlers of this generation. He is a 12-time Tag Team Champion across all three brands, making him a Tag Team Triple Crown Champion. On top of that, he found success as a singles star winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2021.

Both of his New Day partners have found great success as singles stars. Hopefully, Xavier Woods can join them in the near future. He is one of the most charismatic and likable superstars on the roster and deserves his flowers. Although I don’t believe he’ll be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, maybe one day, when Reigns loses his championships, Woods will find himself holding a world title. Not a single person will say he doesn’t deserve the opportunity.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!