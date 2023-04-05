My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Roman Reigns continues to establish himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars ever after his shocking victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Although many fans expected Rhodes to leave WrestleMania as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns emerged victorious and continued his unstoppable reign as champion.

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for 940+ days and has held both World Championships for over a year. He has battled some of the best superstars WWE has to offer and has beaten them all except for one man: Seth Rollins.

Rollins won via disqualification in their one match during Roman’s historic title reign. During their match at the Royal Rumble in 2022, Reigns choked out Rollins despite having his hand on the ropes, forcing the ref to call for a DQ. This is the only time Roman Reigns didn’t emerge victorious during his reign as Universal Champion.

While speaking with Daniel Cormier in a recent interview with ESPN MMA before defeating Rhodes, Roman Reigns admitted he’d like to face Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania. The two have a lot of history together, and this is a match that fans are dying to see again.

“I think Seth is a good answer,” Reigns said, via Sportskeeda Wrestling. “We have a lot of open-ended history. I think there’s a lot of competitive brotherhood there. There is an estranged love due to our past history. There’s always been – and this is just Seth – an underlying friction to where we can easily butt heads. And that’s caused us, as we move further away from The Shield, to plant our feet on the line we’ve drawn in the sand. I couldn’t run away from this business. This is all he’s ever wanted to do, and I’m just better than him. That’s not a lie. I’m better than him.”

Seth Rollins has a 4-4 record against Roman Reigns in singles matches. In singles championship matches, though, Seth Rollins is 2-0 against Reigns, counting his DQ win at the Royal Rumble. I can’t fail to mention that Rollins pinned Reigns at WrestleMania 31 in a triple threat match to win the WWE Championship in the “heist of the century.” According to Rollins, a few things in life are certain: “death, taxes, and Seth Rollins beats Roman Reigns every single time.”

During his WrestleMania media tour, Reigns spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about his deal with WWE. He mentions that any superstar would take his deal, including Seth Rollins.

“And they can all say what they want,” Reigns said, via Sportskeeda Wrestling. “Every single one of them would take my deal if they could get it. But they just can’t get it. They’ll get a big fat ‘no’ and there’s nothing they can do about it. But they can say what they want. Seth… any of them, Seth would take my deal… he would take my dates. He would love to get my money, but it’s not for him. It’s The Tribal Chief’s setup. That’s just the way it is.”

Seth Rollins’ response to Roman Reigns

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Seth Rollins responded to this statement on Twitter, saying, “Half right and dead wrong.”

While speaking with ESPN, Daniel Cormier asked Seth Rollins who he would like to face at next year’s WrestleMania. With zero hesitation, his answer was Roman Reigns.

“There’s a few of them out there, man,” Rollins said, via Sportskeeda Wrestling. “I mean, realistically, Roman Reigns is someone that I have only wrestled on pay per view and singles matches twice. Yeah, and you look at a lot of the other, say long term rivalries, you know, Rock [and] Austin, they did three mania matches themselves, three of them, two of the main events I think. You look at Cena and Orton and they had a million.”

Rollins would go on to say that he should’ve been the one to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year. Rollins reminded everybody that Cody Rhodes left WWE, and he has been holding it down for years.

“I should be in that position,” Rollins continued. “I’m the one who has held it down while he drifted off and went and did his own thing… I’m the one who held it down when everybody got hurt or did something else.”

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns is a match that fans have been begging for since their last encounter. There aren’t many superstars who can realistically defeat Reigns and dethrone him, but Rollins is one of them.

Honestly, the only three superstars who can defeat Reigns at this point are Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes got his chance and couldn’t beat him. Unless they revisit that match down the line, he may be out of the picture for now. Jey Uso can certainly dethrone Roman Reigns and destroy The Bloodline. The Bloodline story began with Jey Uso, and it can end with Jey Uso. But if WWE wants a proven star to dethrone the face of the company, Seth Rollins is the correct choice.

Time will tell if Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will have another match sometime soon. After hearing what they had to say about each other in these interviews, we may be close to a rematch. Fingers crossed that this will happen in the near future.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!