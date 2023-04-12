A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Bron Breakker lost his match to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand and Deliver on WrestleMania 39 weekend, most fans assumed it meant one thing and one thing only: “Baby Steiner” was heading to the WWE Main Roster.

On paper, it made sense, right? WWE loves to bring in new stars from free agency and NXT on the RAW after WrestleMania, and after a long and prosperous championship run in developmental, what else was there for Breakker to prove in Orlando?

Well, as it turns out, Breakker did have one last thing he could accomplish before jumping ship to WWE: a heel turn.

That’s right, after turning on Hayes during the go-home edition of NXT, Breakker turned his attention to Chase U, to whom he delivered a pretty incredible promo that left little ambiguity in terms of his intentions to the WWE Universe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You see, there’s a number one contender Fatal Fourway match later tonight, and everyone keeps coming up to me going, ‘Bron, Bron, why are you not in the match?’” Breakker asked rhetorically. “I mean, you heard our champion come out here, Melo, he wants me in the match, but I finally realized that that championship is nothing but a curse on my career. I also realized that I don’t need the approval of these scumbags (fans) anymore! You people are going to see a side of me that you have never seen before.”

After handing Duke Hutson his spot in the Fatal Fourway match in the main event of NXT, Breakker decided to have a little fun before hitting the showers, spearing Andre Chase with the Goldberg Special before walking to the back to a chorus of boos. Will Breakker be a heel when he comes to the WWE main roster? Only time will tell, but for now, it looks like he’s ready to work over his opponents – not to mention the crowd – with little regard for sticking to the straight and narrow.