The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking like legitimate title contenders this season, and a big reason why has been the addition of Alex Caruso. The Thunder acquired Caruso in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bulls, and they’re keeping him around long-term. The Thunder and Alex Caruso agreed to a four-year contract extension worth around $81 million, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Alex Caruso’s new contract extension will keep him in a Thunder jersey through the 2028-29 season. More importantly, it ensures that Caruso bypasses free agency this coming offseason when his current deal was set to expire. He undoubtedly would have been a highly-coveted player on the free agent market.

Caruso arrived in Oklahoma City via an offseason trade with the Bulls that sent former lottery pick Josh Giddey to the Bulls. Caruso has fit in perfectly with the Thunder, especially on the defensive end, and his presence off the bench is a big reason why they are title contenders.

Caruso has appeared in 19 games for the Thunder this season at a little over 20 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 38.5 percent shooting from the field, 27 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His steals are a career-high. While his shooting percentages are where you want them to be, it’s been offset by his impact defensively.

He began his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. Caruso spent four seasons with the Lakers, eventually earning a standard contract, and was a key contributor on their 2020 NBA title winning team.

Caruso spent three seasons with the Bulls and averaged a career-high 10.1 points last year. The Thunder are currently in first place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 22-5.