Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Cason Wallace's first taste of professional basketball during the 2023 NBA Summer League is finally in the books. Thunder fans finally witnessed a two-week snippet of the 10th overall pick that Oklahoma City traded up for in the NBA Draft.

Wallace's Summer League stint started off on a high note. He scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and drained six three-pointers in the 91-80 win over the Dallas Mavericks. His fortunes, however, turned the very next game as Wallace went just 2-of-12 from the field (1-of-8 from three) en route to an eight-point performance. The struggles continued from there as he scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting in his third game. He scored 10 points in the next game and closed his Vegas trip with a 13-point game in a 98-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Overall, Wallace averaged 11.0 points in Summer League and shot 34.6 percent from the field. He did shoot 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City drafted Wallace mainly because of his defense. But as he showed in his first game, he is capable of putting up a good scoring game once in a while.

Unfortunately, offensive inconsistency may be the Thunder's biggest concern about Cason Wallace after the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Inconsistency on offense

Cason Wallace could not have asked for a better start to his professional career. The kid dropped 20 points and was pretty much on fire from beyond the arc to open his Summer League stint. He made five three-pointers in the first half, most of which were wide open catch-and-shoot looks. His sixth triple was a shot clock buzzer beating half court heave during the third quarter. Wallace was simply feeling it in that game.

Unfortunately, it went all downhill from there. Wallace's offensive limitations became evident through his last four games in Summer League. Taking away his performance in the first game, Wallace's shooting numbers read as such: 29.7 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Those are certainly paltry and concerning shooting numbers if you are Oklahoma City. It's hard to determine whether his nightly performances will be closer to the 20-point 7-of-15 shooting night he had in OKC's opener. Were the last four games going to be the norm for him?

While he did struggle mightily in the succeeding two games after his debut, his last two games suggested he settled down a bit. He averaged 11.5 points in those two games, and shot close to 39 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. He isn't going to shoot that clip from three all season, but if he is able to duplicate his percentages in college (44.6 percent FG and 34.6 percent 3P), he should be in good shape in his rookie campaign. All the Thunder will need from him anyway is to be a spot-up option from long distance.

Nonetheless, the Thunder didn't really target the Kentucky standout to be a major contributor on offense. Wallace's calling card was always on the defensive end. Wallace may very well end up becoming Oklahoma City's version of Davion Mitchell from the Sacramento Kings. Like Mitchell, Wallace is a pest on defense. The Thunder will likely use him as their top point of attack defender to bother the opposing team's best guard.