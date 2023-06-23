The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly traded up with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Draft to select Cason Wallace out of Kentucky at No. 10 overall, per Shams Charania. As part of the deal with the Mavs, Dallas is trading Davis Bertans to OKC. Charania later revealed Dallas' return in the trade.

“OKC sends No. 12 and a TPE to Dallas as part of this trade, sources said,” Charania wrote on Twitter.

It was always going to be intriguing to see what the Mavs decided to do with their No. 10 pick. There weren't any players who necessarily stood out at No. 10 overall, so the Mavs opted to make a deal while shedding a contract in the process.

With that being said, Cason Wallace is a good player who will help the Thunder. It was unclear exactly when Wallace was going to be selected in the NBA Draft. He had already seemed like a good fit for OKC at No. 12 in the draft, so their decision to trade up to No. 10 makes sense.

Oklahoma City is going to benefit from the guard depth. Wallace is a capable offensive player who offers steady defensive prowess as well. He's developing as a scorer and could turn into a reliable option for OKC down the road. It's difficult to argue with this move for OKC.

Overall, this draft trade may get overlooked. It's not exactly a groundbreaking transaction. But Oklahoma City continues to improve their up-and-coming roster with no shortage of young talent. Adding a player like Wallace to the mix will only help matters moving forward.