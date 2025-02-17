Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't hold back his take on the NBA's new All-Star Game format. Gilgeous-Alexander played in his third All-Star Game, which he didn't take for granted upon arriving in San Francisco this past weekend. However, he did have one gripe with 2025's new tournament-style format.

Gilgeous-Alexander revealed during his postgame media availability that he didn't like the breaks in between the games.

“The breaks weren't ideal. I would rather play without breaks, but I had fun nonetheless,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I feel like it was a little more towards the competitive tonight — which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it's up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what's next and how to make it more and more interesting.

“And hopefully, we get there one day. But, I'm glad it's not my job to figure that stuff out, and I'm excited for the second half of the season,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 attempts in a 41-32 win against Kenny's Young Stars. Then, he finished with four points, two rebounds, and one assist in a 41-25 loss against Shaq's OGs in the final.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's heartfelt All-Star admission

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't hide his excitement toward participating in his second All-Star Game. The Thunder's emerging star finished runner-up for Most Valuable Player in 2024 before leading his team to a historic start to 2024-25. Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his new sneakers at All-Star Weekend.

It's a special time for SGA. The Thunder remain atop the Western Conference standings with a 44-10 record and are considered championship contenders. Still, Gilgeous-Alexander appreciates the honor that comes with being named an NBA All-Star.

“[I] try to enjoy it, don't take the opportunity for granted,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It's special no matter how many times you come. The best players in the world, in the best league in the world every year. To be around that is a blessing and an honor. That's how I see it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-best 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks this season. He is the odds-on favorite to win this year's MVP award, while the Thunder hold an 8.0 lead for first place in the Western Conference.

SGA also recorded a career-high 54 points in a 123-114 win against the Jazz in January. Then, he scored 52 points in a 116-109 loss to the Warriors and 50 points in a 140-109 win against the Suns.