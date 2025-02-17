Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has officially arrived as a premier player and he's looking to lead OKC to the franchise's first championship. He's also made waves as the NBA's most stylish player off the court, so his first signature sneaker has been one of the more anticipated developments of his young career. At 2025 All-Star Weekend, Gilgeous-Alexander and sponsor Converse finally unveiled his debut signature model, the Converse SHAI 001.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first signed to Converse Basketball back in 2020 following his second season in the NBA and first year with Oklahoma City where he broke out to average 19 PPG. Not only is he the marquee athlete within Converse, but he also serves as the brand's Creative Director and has oversees most of their lifestyle concepts.

Not only is this his first signature sneaker, but Gilgeous-Alexander had a hand in every process of making the shoes, even down to the initial sketch and rendering. The shoes were finally unveiled during All-Star Weekend and fully resemble the Gilgeous-Alexander and his game: smooth as butter.

Converse SHAI 001 “Butter”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



“I’ve been sketching my whole life,” Gilgeous-Alexander expressed in an interview with Andscape. “Once I knew I was going to be able to have that imprint on a basketball shoe, I did some research on shape and form. And then I put it together in a sketch and kept working on it until I got to a product that I liked, and thought was presentable to show to the group.”

The Converse SHAI 001 arrive in an innovative design, complete with a zipped enclosure around the shoe, something truly unique in the general scape of most basketball sneakers today. The silhouette, color, and unique nature of the shoe perfectly fits Shai's personality, shaping up to be a hit already.

“I want people to feel like it’s something they’ve never seen before, and something they’re in love with.”

While an official release is unknown, we can expect these to hit retailers very soon. With the hype surrounding them already, they could become exclusive in nature, but we anticipate a large rollout behind these as fans will be clamoring to get their hands on them.

What do you think of SGA's first signature sneaker?