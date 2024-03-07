The Oklahoma City Thunder are engaged in an intense matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. OKC has an early advantage over Portland; however, players and fans were alarmed by Bismack Biyombo's sudden fainting near the bench.
Bismack Biyombo scares Thunder after appearing to pass out
Biyombo stood by Oklahoma City's bench and high-fived players during an intermission. Then, the veteran center suddenly fell backward onto the floor, per Clemente Almanza.
Bismack Biyombo fell after the previous timeout. Thankfully, he got up on his own and walked off to the tunnel pic.twitter.com/PUWXsPXVTj
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 7, 2024
Thankfully, Biyombo recovered and was able to walk to the tunnel on his own accord.
Biyombo averages 4.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. His veteran presence has been highly valuable during OKC's impressive season.
The Thunder jumped to a solid 65-57 lead on the Trail Blazers by halftime. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 16 first-half points. In addition, rookie center Chet Holmgren finished the half with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Nevertheless, Oklahoma City needs to keep its foot on the gas if it wants to win against Portland.
The Blazers entered the matchup at 17-43 after a tough 119-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thus, the team is hungry for an upset against OKC.
Jerami Grant notched 11 points by the end of the half. Moreover, Portland will want to see more production from Anfernee Simmons, who totaled just six points.
The Thunder expect more contributions from their stars as well. OKC had four of its five starters score in the double digits. The lone single-digit scorer was Lugentz Dort.
All in all, it was great to see Bismack Biyombo alert after his fainting scare. Hopefully, he stays well and does not have any more issues.