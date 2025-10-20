Just how good are the Oklahoma City Thunder? We will discover the answer to this over the course of the next six months, as the 2025-26 season is about to begin, and with it comes a new look at the NBA power rankings.

After winning their first championship in franchise history since moving to Oklahoma City, much has changed for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Although they may be the same team with the same cool-headed mentality, they are now the team to beat.

This change in perception across the NBA always tends to have a major impact on teams defending their title, and this is especially true for a young team like the Thunder.

But this team in Oklahoma City is much different than a normal defending champion.

We have never seen a team this young conquer all odds and simply dominate the entire league. Not to mention, the Thunder, who only have four players with seven or more years of NBA experience, look like a group that's been together their entire lives.

The Thunder won't be an easy team to beat, but that target on their backs has grown this offseason.

Several teams in the Western Conference are ready to prove they can be the next in line to win a championship, as this conference is a juggernaut. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards are among the many All-NBA targets on a quest for a championship during the 2025-26 season, and we can't forget about the Eastern Conference either.

Despite injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, who have opened the door for other organizations in the East besides the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, neither of these teams will be going anywhere.

The Celtics and Pacers still expect themselves to be in the playoff conversation, while newcomers like the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks have made tremendous strides during the offseason to put themselves in the mix. But, at the end of the day, will any team in the East be able to reach the heights of the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks?

A new NBA season is upon us, and with it comes a fresh look at where every team stands in the 2025-26 NBA power rankings.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2024-25 Record: 68-14 | Offseason ranking: #1

Opening week schedule: vs. HOU (10/21), at IND (10/23), at ATL (10/25)

Can the Thunder win more than 68 games this season? Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren will only improve coming off their championship run, and the Thunder's depth will grow as well. Outside of the team's stars, there is a lot of optimism in Oklahoma City that Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace will hold major roles entering the 2025-26 season.

While no NBA champion has repeated since the Golden State Warriors did so in 2017 and 2018, Oklahoma City has the depth, scoring, and high-impact defensive players needed to do so. The Thunder were picked to finish with the best record in the league in ClutchPoints' 2025-26 NBA preseason media poll, and it shouldn't be a shock to see them do so during the regular season.

2. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | Offseason ranking: #3

Opening week schedule: at GSW (10/23), vs. PHX (10/25)

The Denver Nuggets finally got Nikola Jokic the depth he needs this offseason. Along with adding Cam Johnson in place of Michael Porter Jr., which instantly helps the Nuggets' perimeter defense, Denver also brought in the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas. Bruce Brown is another impactful player rejoining the team after his two-year hiatus with other organizations.

Last season, the Nuggets' biggest issue was finding production when Jokic was on the bench. Now, they have capable veterans who have proven their worth through the years, and Denver still has their own impactful homegrown pieces like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson.

Expect the Nuggets to be Oklahoma City's main rival this season.

3. New York Knicks (-1)

2024-25 Record: 51-31 | Offseason ranking: #2

Opening week schedule: vs. CLE (10/22), vs. BOS (10/24), at MIA (10/26)

The team receiving the most hype in the Eastern Conference entering the 2025-26 season is the New York Knicks, which is why they are the top Eastern team in the first 2025-26 NBA power rankings.

Mike Brown has inherited the same Knicks team we saw a season ago; only this time, they actually have a bench to turn to. Josh Hart, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele create a very reliable bench unit in New York, which will pay dividends throughout the season when Jalen Brunson and other starters need extra rest.

The Knicks have arguably the most talented starting group in the entire league, and it's not crazy to think this team can come close to 60 wins this season.

4. Houston Rockets (-)

2024-25 Record: 52-30 | Offseason ranking: #4

Opening week schedule: at OKC (10/21), vs. DET (10/24)

With Kevin Durant healthy and on the court, the Houston Rockets will have a chance to win any game they play. Alongside Durant, Houston has capable, growing athletes like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, plus Alperen Sengun is still rising into one of the best do-it-all centers in the entire league.

This Rockets team is built on speed, length, and skill, which is exactly what any championship-contending team needs next to an elite scorer like Durant. However, Houston won't have Fred VanVleet all year, which leaves a major hole to fill at the point guard position. It will be interesting to see how Thompson handles these duties in his new role entering the year.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (+1)

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | Offseason ranking: #6

Opening week schedule: at UTA (10/22), vs. PHX (10/24), vs. POR (10/26)

On paper, the Los Angeles Clippers have a very impressive and deep roster headlined by two All-Star talents in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. However, the Clippers enter the new year as one of the oldest teams, with new names like Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez set to hold major roles.

Whether or not the Clippers can remain fresh and healthy is the big question surrounding this franchise. After all, the 11 main players Tyronn Lue will be rotating through lineups all carry at least eight years of playing experience with them into the 2025-26 season.

This could be a blessing in disguise, but it could also be a curse.

6. Orlando Magic (+1)

2024-25 Record: 41-41 | Offseason ranking: #7

Opening week schedule: vs. MIA (10/22), vs. ATL (10/24), vs. CHIA (10/25)

Before Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each suffered oblique injuries last season, the Orlando Magic were at the top of the East standings. If these two can stay healthy, along with Jalen Suggs, then the Magic have everything they need to become this season's breakout team. Not to mention, they also brought in Desmond Bane in one of the most underrated offseason moves.

The Magic now have shooting, they remain one of the best defensive teams, and both Banchero and Wagner are two of the best young stars in the NBA. Jamahl Mosley and his squad enter the year with high expectations in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (-2)

2024-25 Record: 64-18 | Offseason ranking: #5

Opening week schedule: at NYK (10/22), at BKN (10/24), vs. MIL (10/26)

Not having Darius Garland or Max Strus to begin the 2025-26 season will hurt the Cleveland Cavaliers early on, which is why they are outside the top five in the initial NBA power rankings. A lot of questions exist for Kenny Atkinson and the Cavs, especially since they also lost Ty Jerome in free agency after he finished third in the voting for Sixth Man of the Year.

Lonzo Ball will be a key piece for Cleveland to integrate right away, and De'Andre Hunter is also set to hold a major role, but do the Cavs have enough depth to replicate their 64-win season? As good as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are, others will need to emerge and step up for Cleveland this year.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2024-25 Record: 49-33 | Offseason ranking: #8

Opening week schedule: at POR (10/22), at LAL (10/24), vs. IND (10/26)

Anthony Edwards is a man on a mission. After making it to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, Edwards is ready to take the Minnesota Timberwolves to that next step and finally compete for a championship. This offseason, Edwards has been focused on becoming a better leader for the Wolves, and he's focused on not just taking his team to that next step but making sure he grows as well.

“Unstoppable,” Edwards told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic about what he expects to become. “As long as I can get to that point, I’m good.”

No young star has more potential to become the next face of the NBA than Edwards, and he has extra motivation entering the new season.

9. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2024-25 Record: 30-43 | Offseason ranking: #10

Opening week schedule: vs. SAS (10/22), vs. WAS (10/24), vs. TOR (10/26)

There are many reasons to be optimistic about the Dallas Mavericks in their first full year without Luka Doncic. Aside from what Anthony Davis can do, should he remain healthy, the Mavs are thrilled about welcoming Cooper Flagg to the organization.

Flagg can do a little bit of everything on the court, and he will help bridge the gaps between the first and second units. This is especially true since Jason Kidd and the Mavs' training staff have been working closely with the rookie during the preseason regarding his facilitating and ball-handling duties.

Once Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury, it's not hard to imagine Dallas being a top team in the Western Conference next to the Thunder and Nuggets.

10. Atlanta Hawks (-1)

2024-25 Record: 40-42 | Offseason ranking: #9

Opening week schedule: vs. TOR (10/22), at ORL (10/24), vs. OKC (10/25)

In his first offseason as the lead executive in the Atlanta Hawks' front office, Onsi Saleh struck gold. Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard join a very talented and growing Hawks roster, giving Trae Young the experienced leadership and talent he needs to take this group to the next level.

Young led the league in assists last season, and now he has a variety of new reliable shooters and scorers to pass to. Jalen Johnson is also back from his shoulder injury, and the Hawks continue to speak highly of Zaccharie Risacher entering his second year. If there is one team in the East that could surpass expectations and go on a run like the Pacers did last year, it's the Hawks.

11. Detroit Pistons (-)

2024-25 Record: 44-38 | Offseason ranking: #11

Opening week schedule: at CHI (10/22), at HOU (10/24), vs. BOS (10/26)

Do not sleep on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. After giving the Knicks a run for their money in the playoffs, the Pistons are back with almost the same group from the 2024-25 season, plus they added Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert.

Although Jaden Ivey will miss the start of the season after undergoing a minor knee procedure, the Pistons continue to produce and develop high-potential, athletic players behind the scenes, like Ron Holland II and Ausar Thompson. Both of these young talents will hold key roles during the 2025-26 season and could be the difference in the Pistons emerging as a serious contender.

12. Golden State Warriors (+1)

2024-25 Record: 48-34 | Offseason ranking: #13

Opening week schedule: at LAL (10/21), vs. DEN (10/23), at POR (10/24)

Where should the Golden State Warriors be in the initial 2025-26 NBA power rankings? On one hand, they went 23-7 with Jimmy Butler on the court last season and were the best defensive team in the NBA after the trade deadline. Then again, this team is older, there are questions about Jonathan Kuminga's fit, and it can be hard to trust this team at times if their perimeter shots are not falling.

Still, any team with Steph Curry has a chance to win, and the Warriors will always be in the mix. Even though he is 39, Al Horford is exactly the type of stretch big man this team needed, and he's another championship-proven talent to join Golden State's roster.

13. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2024-25 Record: 34-48 | Offseason ranking: #14

Opening week schedule: at DAL (10/22), at NOP (10/24), vs. BKN (10/26)

Whereas the Clippers and Warriors are two older teams looking to utilize experience in what they hope to be a title run, the San Antonio Spurs are fueled by youth and a guy by the name of Victor Wembanyama. Is he 7'3″ or is he 7'5″? Maybe Wemby is actually 7'10”. Nobody really knows how tall this guy is, but we do know he is an absolute freak on the court who is getting better.

Now, Wembanyama enters the year looking stronger and more agile, and he has De'Aaron Fox ready to be by his side once the star guard recovers from his hamstring injury. The Spurs are definitely a very underrated team entering the 2025-26 season, which is why they are trending up the NBA power rankings.

14. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | Offseason ranking: #12

Opening week schedule: vs. GSW (10/21), vs. MIN (10/24), at SAC (10/26)

LeBron James will miss the start of the NBA season for the first time in his career because of sciatica on his right side. Luka Doncic is more than capable of holding things down for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the bottom line is that this team will need both stars healthy to contend. As good as Luka is, he can't do it on his own in a packed Western Conference where every game matters a little bit more this season.

Outside of their two stars, there are also questions about the Lakers' depth and if they have enough production in their second unit. Can Dalton Knecht have a big second season, or will Marcus Smart be Los Angeles' sixth man? Will Gabe Vincent step up next to Doncic and Austin Reaves early on? These are key talking points the Lakers don't have answers to at this time.

15. Boston Celtics (-)

2024-25 Record: 61-21 | Offseason ranking: #15

Opening week schedule: vs. PHI (10/22), at NYK (10/24), at DET (10/26)

The Boston Celtics are very confident that Jayson Tatum will be back before the end of the regular season. However, what this team will look like and what their record will be at this point are the two major questions.

Brad Stevens has not been shy about cutting costs and revamping the Celtics' roster, and he's not done yet. More changes will be coming to Boston before the trade deadline, but whether this team will buy or sell depends on the position Jaylen Brown and Derrick White can lead them to.

Optimistically buy low on the Celtics right now, as they will enter the 2025-26 NBA power rankings floating around in the middle of the pack.

16. Milwaukee Bucks (-)

2024-25 Record: 48-34 | Offseason ranking: #16

Opening week schedule: vs. WAS (10/22), at TOR (10/24), at CLE (10/26)

It truly seems like the Milwaukee Bucks need to make it to the Eastern Conference semifinals just to have a chance at retaining Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rumors about Giannis' future in Milwaukee were very relevant this offseason, as the two-time MVP is seriously contemplating whether he will finish his career with the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo wants to win, and the Bucks simply have not done that over the last handful of years come time for the playoffs. Jon Horst and Milwaukee's front office have been aggressive, moving on from Damian Lillard in favor of Myles Turner this offseason, but is that enough for Giannis to feel confident?

This is the top situation to watch entering the 2025-26 season.

17. Indiana Pacers (-)

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | Offseason ranking: #17

Opening week schedule: vs. OKC (10/23), at MEM (10/25), at MIN (10/26)

Article Continues Below

Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season recovering from his torn Achilles tendon, and TJ McConnell will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury. This puts a lot of pressure on Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin to each have breakout years for the Indiana Pacers if they are to get back to the playoffs and try to defend their Eastern Conference championship.

This is a reset year for the Pacers, as nobody expects them to be a contending threat. However, they can still be competitive, and this is a big year for the front office to evaluate the roster. Is Mathurin worth a big extension? Will Nembhard be a long-term building block? What does the frontcourt look like with Turner gone?

These three questions that will be answered this year set the stage for the future of the Pacers when Haliburton returns next year.

18. Philadelphia 76ers (+2)

2024-25 Record: 24-58 | Offseason ranking: #20

Opening week schedule: at BOS (10/22), vs. CHA (10/25)

Joel Embiid looked good in his preseason debut, as he recorded 14 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in 19 minutes. This is exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to see from Embiid, especially given all the concerns surrounding his knee health.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Embiid's problems still loom large, as do injuries to Paul George and Jared McCain. The 76ers' immediate future hangs in the balance of their ability to get back on the court and actually remain healthy. Until they can prove this, it's hard to really buy into the 76ers being legitimate threats once more.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

2024-25 Record: 36-46 | Offseason ranking: #21

Opening week schedule: vs. MIN (10/22), vs. GSW (10/24), at LAC (10/26)

There is a lot to like about the group Chauncey Billups has. Although Anfernee Simons is gone and now with the Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers have a handful of young, dynamic players, like Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, and Toumani Camara, who are ready to step up and rise in the West.

Portland was among the better defensive teams in the league during the second half of last season, and Sharpe is a player many expect to take a major leap forward in his fourth season after recently signing a four-year, $90 million extension.

20. Miami Heat (-2)

2024-25 Record: 37-45 | Offseason ranking: #18

Opening week schedule: at ORL (10/22), at MEM (10/24), vs. NYK (10/26)

With Tyler Herro out to begin the 2025-26 season, the Miami Heat find themselves in the bottom half of the NBA power rankings.

The bottom line is that the Heat have a lot of gaps on their roster, and the questions about some of their players' futures, including Herro, loom large. Miami failed to add another star-level player this past offseason, and it still seems like gaps exist on this roster. Maybe the Heat will exceed expectations, but not much has changed from last year, when they finished eight games below .500 during the regular season.

21. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

2024-25 Record: 48-34 | Offseason ranking: #19

Opening week schedule: vs. NOP (10/22), vs. MIA (10/24), vs. IND (10/25)

Injuries continue to plague the Memphis Grizzlies, as this team cannot reach their full potential with players consistently visiting the trainer's room and rehabbing different ailments.

For once, Ja Morant is healthy and available to begin the 2025-26 season, but the Grizzlies will be without Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, and Scotty Pippen Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. also spent some time on the sidelines during the offseason and early preseason due to a toe injury.

Until the Grizzlies have their full roster, it's hard to consider them a threat in the West.

22. Chicago Bulls (-)

2024-25 Record: 39-43 | Offseason ranking: #22

Opening week schedule: vs. DET (10/22), at ORL (10/25)

While Josh Giddey is back on a new four-year, $100 million contract, the Chicago Bulls will begin the 2025-26 NBA season without Coby White, who is dealing with a right calf strain. Without White, the Bulls lose their top scoring option entering the new year.

The Bulls continue to shuffle through options on their roster and figure out what the best path forward for the future success of the organization is. While young talents like Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue offer a glimpse into the future, Chicago is still far away from being a finished product and one that can contend in the East.

23. Sacramento Kings (-)

2024-25 Record: 40-42 | Offseason ranking: #23

Opening week schedule: at PHX (10/22), vs. UTA (10/24), vs. LAL (10/26)

The Sacramento Kings had nothing to lose by adding Russell Westbrook to their roster, especially since they will begin the new season without Keegan Murray due to injury. Westbrook is a true professional, and he joins a Kings roster full of experienced players like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Dennis Schroder, and Malik Monk.

Perhaps the Kings will exceed expectations, and this experience will matter, but overall, this roster appears to be heading toward a breakup before the trade deadline in February. Sacramento is definitely an interesting team to keep tabs on as the season progresses, as they will be competitive throughout the year.

24. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)

2024-25 Record: 21-61 | Offseason ranking: #26

Opening week schedule: at MEM (10/22), vs. SAS (10/24)

If Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III can remain healthy, then there is reason to be optimistic about the New Orleans Pelicans. These two young forwards are dynamic scorers and can set the pace for a Pelicans roster that is deeper than people are giving them credit for.

It is not hard to believe that New Orleans can be a talented offensive team, especially with the additions of Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and Jeremiah Fears. Not to mention, Dejounte Murray is nearing a return from his torn Achilles tendon. The Pelicans could just be this year's surprise team in the West, but they still have a lot to prove.

25. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2024-25 Record: 30-52 | Offseason ranking: #24

Opening week schedule: at ATL (10/22), vs. MIL (10/24), at DAL (10/26)

Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl make up a really strong starting rotation for the Toronto Raptors. Add key secondary talents into the equation, like Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja'Kobe Walters, and others, and all of a sudden, the Raptors look like a decent team.

Toronto finished the 2024-25 season among the best defensive teams in the league after the All-Star break, and that is the vision head coach Darko Rajakovic has for his team. Expect the Raptors to have more offensive push behind them this season while still maintaining their defensive principles.

26. Phoenix Suns (-1)

2024-25 Record: 36-46 | Offseason ranking: #25

Opening week schedule: vs. SAC (10/22), at LAC (10/24), at DEN (10/25)

Devin Booker is once again by himself and surrounded by young talents. This isn't the worst scenario for the Phoenix Suns, as the last time this happened, Booker and the Suns went to the NBA Finals in 2021. However, those days are long gone, and it's hard to imagine the Suns being anything other than a rebuilding team this year.

While Phoenix has some key contributors, like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, too many question marks surround this organization entering the 2025-26 season. That is why the Suns are near the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

27. Charlotte Hornets (-)

2024-25 Record: 19-63 | Offseason ranking: #27

Opening week schedule: vs. BKN (10/22), at PHI (10/25), at WAS (10/26)

As good as LaMelo Ball is and can continue to be, he has only played 105 games over the last three seasons. With a full year of Ball, Brandon Miller, and rookie Kon Knueppel, there is reason to be optimistic about the Charlotte Hornets' potential. However, until Ball proves he is sustainable and can actually lead this team the right way, it's a lost cause.

Charlotte enters the 2025-26 season near the bottom of the NBA power rankings and currently owns the league's longest active playoff drought at 10 seasons.

28. Washington Wizards (-)

2024-25 Record: 18-64 | Offseason ranking: #28

Opening week schedule: at MIL (10/22), at DAL (10/24), vs. CHA (10/26)

Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum are two veterans who understand what it takes to win at a high level in this league, and they will be excellent mentors for the youth on the Washington Wizards' roster. We are beginning to see a culture change in Washington, which sets up the Wizards for immediate growth during the 2025-26 season.

Still, this team is in the early stages of its rebuild, and it will take a few more years for things to start coming together. Will Dawkins, the general manager of the Wizards, knows a thing or two about patience paying off, as he helped Sam Presti build the Thunder into what they are now.

29. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2024-25 Record: 26-56 | Offseason ranking: #29

Opening week schedule: at CHA (10/22), vs. CLE (10/24), at SAS (10/26)

It would be surprising if the Brooklyn Nets did not finish with the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season. After his restricted free agency holdout led to him accepting his qualifying offer, Cam Thomas already appears to have one foot out the door in Brooklyn, and this organization doesn't have a clear top option to build around.

After all, owner Joe Tsai recently said he expects his team to obtain a high draft pick, so it doesn't appear as if the Nets are trying to win more than 20 games this year.

30. Utah Jazz (-)

2024-25 Record: 17-65 | Offseason ranking: #30

Opening week schedule: vs. LAC (10/22), at SAC (10/24)

Over in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz are clearly the worst team. Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star talent, and he proved that with Finland at the EuroBasket tournament this summer, but the rest of this roster is in shambles.

There are no clear lead guards in Salt Lake City, and it seems like development on some of their youthful talents has stalled over the years. Until the Jazz can clearly show growth in multiple areas, including the simple things like actually converting layups and open jumpers, it's hard to feel confident saying they can exceed their 17-win mark from a season ago.