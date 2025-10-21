The stage for the 2025 NBA Finals champion Oklahoma City Thunder's last celebration is set before hosting the Houston Rockets, as coach Mark Daigneault negated the warning most champion head coaches give on Opening Night. “Don't let the emotions of the ceremony distract you from the game,” or something to that effect, is often relayed. Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is prepared for an emotional night, which Daigneault expects for his team.

Warning the Thunder for the inevitable felt counterproductive, thus when a reporter asked Daigneault if he'd given his players the champion's Opening Night warning before facing the Rockets, he gave an honest response.

“No, I haven't. It's just another distraction,” Daigneault said. “It's a great thing for everybody — for the fans and everything. But it is a distraction. You got to compartmentalize your distractions and be ready to compete when the ball goes up in the air. There's always distractions every game. But I don't overcook that. I just see how the guys are doing and we'll see how we play.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault knows it's a historic night for Oklahoma City, as the franchise celebrates its first championship ahead of its 18th season of Thunder basketball. All-Star and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can't wait and believes his team will have the mental fortitude to still compete at a high level against Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

“I'm super excited. Don't know completely what to expect, obviously, but, yeah it should be very fun,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The challenge is going to be reeling all of the emotions, the joy, and the excitement, reeling it all in to be able to get the job done, and start the season off the right way. But I think this group is well-equipped to do so.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Thunder still a cut above the rest

Article Continues Below

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared October 21 “OKC Thunder Day” to give the average NBA fan an idea of how significant the Thunder's first championship is to Oklahoma City. Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes the rest of the NBA still has to catch up to the champs.

“We should be ahead of a lot of teams since we have basically the same team from last year,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I feel pretty good about it. We won't be as good tomorrow as we want to be and will be a week from now, and two weeks from now, going forward. But I think we're at a good starting point.”

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams (wrist surgery) is ruled out for Opening Night against the Rockets.