On the eve of Oklahoma City Thunder's ring night to open the 2025-26 NBA season as defending champions, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is excited for a historic night at the Paycom Center. A ring and a championship banner cements the franchise's first title as the Thunder enter the upcoming season with the best odds to repeat as champions.

Gilgeous-Alexander is looking forward to feeling the raw emotions that only a defending champion on Opening Night can relate to, he said, before Thunder practice on Monday.

“I'm super excited. Don't know completely what to expect, obviously, but, yeah it should be very fun,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The challenge is going to be reeling all of the emotions, the joy, and the excitement, reeling it all in to be able to get the job done, and start the season off the right way. But I think this group is well-equipped to do so.”

Shifting from the pregame emotions to facing the Houston Rockets will be the Thunder's first test of the regular season, which Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admits. However, he's entering the upcoming season confident that Oklahoma City is still the team to beat.

“We should be ahead of a lot of teams since we have basically the same team from last year,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I feel pretty good about it. We won't be as good tomorrow as we want to be and will be a week from now, and two weeks from now, going forward. But I think we're at a good starting point.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, who has no idea what his championship ring looks like, is eager to find out, on Tuesday.

“I can't wait — to have the official piece of hardware that I dreamed about for so many years throughout my childhood, and growing up,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It should be fun tomorrow night.”

OKC Mayor declares ‘Thunder Day' ahead of Opening Night

Oklahoma City mayor David Holt declared October 21 ‘OKC Thunder Day' in light of the Thunder's championship banner ceremony at the Paycom Center. Holt announced the commemorative day of the city on his X, formerly Twitter.

“This coming Tuesday, our NBA Champion OKC Thunder return to the court. Before the game, a permanent championship banner will be unveiled at our arena and the players will receive their championship rings,” Holt said. “Other commemorations will be revealed around the city. It is the close of one chapter (that we will always celebrate) and the start of another.

“And so it is most appropriate that I do hereby proclaim Tuesday, October 21st, 2025 to be OKC THUNDER DAY in Oklahoma City and do encourage our residents to mark the occasion by wearing Thunder apparel, display Thunder flags and signage, show support on social media and otherwise commemorate our city’s first NBA Championship.”

The stage is set for the Thunder's first championship ceremony on Tuesday.