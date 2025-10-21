The Houston Texans looked for their third straigth win as they visited the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday.

The Seahawks, however, stormed out of the gates, outscoring the Texans, 14-0, in the first quarter, with Zach Charbonnet scoring on a one-yard punch and Sam Darnold connecting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for an 11-yard touchdown.

Seattle continued to enjoy a comfortable lead in the third quarter. But with a little over seven minutes left, the Texans forced a fumble on Darnold in the end zone. Will Anderson Jr. recovered the ball and scored an unlikely touchdown to cut the Seahawks lead, 17-12, and stay afloat in the game.

Anderson couldn't believe what happened as he celebrated the rare play.

WILL ANDERSON JR. FALLS ON A SAM DARNOLD FUMBLE IN THE END ZONE FOR A TOUCHDOWN

It was the first-ever touchdown for the third-year defensive end out of Alabama.

The 24-year-old Anderson has been a defensive stalwart for the Texans since they drafted him as the third overall pick in 2023. He was named to the Pro Bowl in his maiden stint and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He is among the NFL's most disruptive young defenders, using his deceiving speed off the snap and relentless motor even against faster players.

While he saw his numbers dip a bit in his sophomore stint, Anderson has played well this season, tallying 11 solo tackles and three sacks before facing the Seahawks.

The Texans, who played without Christian Kirk due to a hamstring injury, will need a massive miracle to pull off a comeback against the Seahawks, who are still ahead by a huge margin, 27-12, in the fourth quarter, as of writing.