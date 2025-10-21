Oct 21, 2025 at 1:10 AM ET

The Detroit Lions dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-9 on Monday Night Football, with their undermanned defense delivering a historic performance at Ford Field despite missing four starting defensive backs.​

Head coach Dan Campbell heaped praise on defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard following the impressive victory. The Lions' defense held Tampa Bay to just 58 yards in the first half and 251 total yards for the game.​

“Defense played lights-out,” Campbell said, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.​

“Those DBs, man. … I just thought those guys…competed, they challenged, and then our front came alive.”

The Lions coach expressed full confidence in his first-year defensive coordinator.

“This is what I expected out of Kelvin Sheppard. This doesn't surprise me,” Campbell added via Bianchi.​

Campbell concluded his assessment by calling it “just an outstanding defensive performance.”

How did the Lions' defense dominate without their starting secondary?

Detroit played without starting cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, plus safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. The backup defensive backs stepped up brilliantly.​

Amik Robertson forced a fumble recovered by Aidan Hutchinson. Arthur Maulet grabbed an interception. Nick Whiteside knocked away a two-point conversion and defended three passes total. Erick Hallett had a total of eight tackles, and the secondary combined for eight passes defended in the contest.​

The Lions' pass rush recorded four sacks against Baker Mayfield. Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Tyrus Wheat, and Al-Quadin Muhammad each brought down the Buccaneers quarterback once during the contest.

On offense, running back Jahmyr Gibbs was unstoppable. He totaled 218 scrimmage yards with 136 rushing and 82 receiving while scoring two touchdowns, including a 78-yard touchdown run. He became the first Lion since Kevin Smith in 2011 to record 200-plus scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in one game.

Detroit held Tampa Bay to 4-of-16 on third down conversions. The Bucs entered the game 5-1 with the NFC's best record. The Lions improved to 5-2 heading into their bye week.​