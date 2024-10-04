After kicking off training camp on a positive note, welcoming veteran newcomers Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein into the fold, the Oklahoma City Thunder and their head coach, Mark Daigneault, received bad news during their third day of camp. Thunder's third-year center Jaylin Williams suffered a right hamstring strain and is expected to miss Oklahoma City's preseason schedule, per Sports Illustrated's Rylan Stiles.

“Jaylin Williams has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated after the preseason, per a Thunder spokesperson,” Stiles reported.

Daigneault will rely on veteran Isaiah Hartenstein on both ends of the floor and the Thunder's young group of bigs in Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng in Williams' absence. Williams averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 18.7 minutes for the Thunder last season.