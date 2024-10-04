After kicking off training camp on a positive note, welcoming veteran newcomers Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein into the fold, the Oklahoma City Thunder and their head coach, Mark Daigneault, received bad news during their third day of camp. Thunder's third-year center Jaylin Williams suffered a right hamstring strain and is expected to miss Oklahoma City's preseason schedule, per Sports Illustrated's Rylan Stiles.

“Jaylin Williams has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated after the preseason, per a Thunder spokesperson,” Stiles reported.

Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault encourages Isaiah Hartenstein’s outside touch
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault encourages Isaiah Hartenstein’s outside touch
Lu Dort’s revealing admission about Thunder’s Alex Caruso
Lu Dort’s revealing admission about Thunder’s Alex Caruso
Mark Daigneault hopes to see Thunder second-round pick attempt more threes
Mark Daigneault hopes to see Thunder second-round pick attempt more threes

Daigneault will rely on veteran Isaiah Hartenstein on both ends of the floor and the Thunder's young group of bigs in Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng in Williams' absence. Williams averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 18.7 minutes for the Thunder last season.