Chet Holmgren’s 4-word message amid injury recovery will make Thunder fans sad

Chet Holmgren is itching to play NBA basketball. That much is clear in the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie’s latest tweet.

The NBA season kicked off on Tuesday, and after three days of non-stop action and wild moments, Holmgren couldn’t help but feel frustrated he isn’t with his Thunder teammates playing basketball.

“I just wanna hoop,” Holmgren wrote on Twitter.

Chet Holmgren has been ruled out before his rookie year even started after an injury during a Pro Am game in the offseason. He suffered from Lisfranc injury that required surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for his whole first year in the NBA.

Of course it is not the ideal career start for Holmgren. It is also certainly not how he and the Thunder imagined how his first year would be after the team selected him second overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

It is not the first time Holmgren shared how much he misses basketball. While recovering during the offseason, he also tweeted that he “can’t wait to hoop again.” For sure, though, waiting is getting tougher for him after watching his draft classmates like Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and many more take the floor for their respective teams.

Thunder fans will definitely love to see Holmgren play as soon as he can, but for now all he and the rest of the Oklahoma City faithful can do is stay patient and wait for him to really get back to 100 percent. They won’t want him to return just to aggravate the issue anyway.