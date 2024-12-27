Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-114 win over the Indiana Pacers with 45 points -tying his career-high – seven rebounds and eight assists.

Thunder power forward Chet Holmgren, who has been out since Nov. 11 with a right iliac hip fracture, took to Instagram with a short and simple reaction to Gilgeous-Alexander's dominant performance.

“Bru gotta be the MVP,” Holmgren posted on his story.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 15-of-22 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 11-of-11 from the free-throw line, adding one steal and two blocks to his already impressive stat line.

In addition to Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander's performance also earned praise from Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, via team reporter Nick Gallo.

“Shai was outstanding tonight,” Daigneault said. “That was a masterpiece. He just had total control of the wheel. He was at his own pace the entire night. He moved it out of the early helps and got his teammates activated. Great blend of passing and attacking,”

The Thunder have been on fire lately, winning nine games in a row and holding a four-game lead in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander's elite level of play this season has been a contributing factor to the Thunder's success.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.6 points per game, placing him third in the NBA.

Will anyone in Western Conference catch Thunder?

Oklahoma City boasts a 24-5 record, which gives them a .828 winning percentage, the highest in the Western Conference and the second-highest in the NBA behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Houston Rockets sit at 21-9, which places them at No. 2 in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Thunder and 0.5 games in front of the third-place Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder have managed to build a lead in the standings despite Holmgren being absent for over a month and still having a decent amount of time before he is scheduled to return.

If Oklahoma City can avoid any other significant injuries, particularly to Gilgeous-Alexander, it should be in decent shape to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when the playoffs begin.