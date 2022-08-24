The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a brutal injury update regarding No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Holmgren has reportedly suffered ligament damage to his foot and will require further evaluation on the injury. The bombshell injury update was reported just a few days after Holmgren appeared to tweak his ankle early in his appearance at the CrawsOver Pro-AM game courtesy of a LeBron James drive to the basket.

There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

Charania indicated that Holmgren has in fact suffered torn ligaments in his foot, and the Thunder are at work determining an accurate timetable for his eventual return to action.

Holmgren sustained the injury during the opening minutes of Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver Pro-AM. LeBron could be seen attacking the basket in a one-on-one situation against Holmgren, who attempted to put a body on James. That was a decision that didn’t work out well for Holmgren, as the contact with LeBron appears to have caused the injury to his foot. Holmgren was limping down the sideline after trying to guard James in the paint, and now it looks as if the injury is far more serious than initially perceived.

Losing Holmgren for any period of time would be a massive blow for the Thunder. The team had big plans for the No. 2 overall pick in 2022-23, hoping to make him a key part of their rotation alongside the rest of their young core.

Thunder fans will be holding their breath as they await a clearer outlook on Chet Holmgren’s foot injury, but early indications don’t bode well for the rookie.