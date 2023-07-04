Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren was one of the most exciting prospects heading into the 2022-23 season. However, he suffered an injury prior to the season following the NBA Draft, and ultimately missed the entire year. Holmgren is now preparing for his rookie season one year after being drafted. He recently commented on his return following the injury absence, per Kade Kimble of si.com's Inside The Thunder.

“It’s like the injury never happened…if you erased my memory, I wouldn’t know anything happened to my foot,” Holmgren said.

It goes without saying, but his comments are important for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren has a realistic chance to emerge as a star if he stays healthy. The attention will be on fellow rookie Victor Wembanyama, who was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson will also draw plenty of attention. Holmgren shouldn't be overlooked though.

Chet Holmgren and the Thunder

The Thunder feature a talented core of young players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most underrated stars in the NBA. If OKC continues to improve and they make a playoff run, Gilgeous-Alexander will begin to receive more attention.

In order for the Thunder to take the next step, they will need Chet Holmgren to remain on the floor. The 21-year old Gonzaga product features strong defensive and finishing ability despite his lanky frame. He can also shoot from deep, something that has become somewhat of a necessity in today's NBA for big men.

It will be interesting to see how Holmgren fares during the 2023-24 campaign.