Oklahoma City Thunder star rookie Chet Holmgren has gotten off to a historic start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Thunder currently sit with a respectable 5-3 record, and Holmgren has been impressive in what is technically his rookie season, as he missed the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign due to an injury sustained after Oklahoma City drafted him in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In fact, so impressive has been Holmgren's start that the former Gonzaga star is already etching his name into NBA record books just a few games into his career. Holmgren is just the second qualified player in NBA history to average at least 15 points per game on shooting splits of 55 percent from the field, 55 percent from behind the three point arc, and 90 percent from the free throw line over his team's first eight games of an NBA season, per Justin Kubatko's Statitudes Substack. The only other player to accomplish this early season feat was Seth Curry, who did so to open up the 2020-21 season.

Holmgren is just one piece of an Oklahoma City young core that features the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey, among other intriguing pieces. The Thunder's timeline was accelerated with a better-than-expected performance last season, and adding a former number two overall pick to the mix in Holmgren will figure to elevate their season even more as the current season progresses.

The Thunder will next take the floor on November 10 against the Sacramento Kings. That game is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET on the road.