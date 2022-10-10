Chet Holmgren’s rookie campaign could not have taken a bigger blow after the young man was ruled out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to a brutal foot injury. However, there’s no denying that the entire Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase is rallying behind him right now.

A nine-year-old kid recently sent Holmgren a handwritten letter wishing the Thunder rookie all the best as he recovers from his foot surgery. Apparently, the kid is nursing an injury himself, so he has a bit of shared experience with Chet right now.

Holmgren posted a photo of the endearing letter on Twitter while also sending a special shoutout for the young boy:

Shoutout Grayson, get well soon king⚡️🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/G77WFtdNXM — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) October 10, 2022

You love to see it. Holmgren is battling through some adversity right now, and I’m pretty sure this simple note gave him a boost amid his rehab procedure. It was an undeniably tough blow for him to be ruled out of what many believe was supposed to be a very promising rookie year, but it’s also great that Thunder fans are being very vocal about their support for their injured stud.

Chet Holmgren may sit out his first year, but this does not take away from the fact that the 20-year-old still holds a ton of potential. The Thunder went all-in on the 7-foot big man for a reason, and his injury is merely a speed bump along the road. Holmgren is still coming; it’s just that his arrival will now come a year delayed. You can be sure that he’ll be back with a bang in 2023-24, though.