The Oklahoma City Thunder are legitimate title contenders this season, and starting big man Chet Holmgren is a big reason for this. Averaging 18.2 points on 51.9% shooting, 40.0% from three, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, Holmgren’s having a dominating season thus far. Two weeks into 2024-25, he’s considered the NBA’s best rim protector for many, leading Oklahoma City’s top-ranked defense. And his offensive versatility in the Thunder’s latest victory, a 126-107 blowout win against the Houston Rockets, shined in the Thunder’s latest win.

He and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored a game-high 29 points, while Holmgren finished with an efficient 8-for-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, five rebounds, and three blocks.

“My shot all over the floor is something I work on a lot, and similar to what they said, just taking what the defense gives us and then being aggressive out of that,” Holmgren said after the win. “I had some opportunities to take shots tonight, and I took them, and they went in. That’s what you prepare to do — whether they go in or not — you got to be confident and ready to take the next one.”

A 124-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets snapped the Thunder’s epic 7-0 season-opening win streak. This motivated Gilgeous-Alexander to bounce back strong versus the Rockets, as the two both turned in elite 29-point performances. SGA connected on 8-of-14 attempts, including 4-for-6 from deep, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, while he and Chet Holmgren, both of whom made their presence felt on both ends of the floor for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals ‘bad taste’ that motivated Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked forward to facing the Rockets. Coming off of the Thunder’s lone loss of the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t wait to turn in a bounce-back performance and didn’t disappoint.

“We had a bad taste in our mouth from that game for sure, obviously, having a big lead and blowing it. You don’t ever want to follow a loss with a loss,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, we definitely had a bad taste in our mouths. A team full of competitors don’t ever like to lose. We just wanted to come out here and get back in the win column.”

While Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t approach Friday’s game to take matters into his own hands and force the issue, his focus on defensive reads coincided with his offensive rhythm.

“I play off of the defense. So, if they want to sag off, I’ll shoot; if they want to press up, I’ll drive,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “Take what they give me, and be aggressive.”

The Thunder host the Warriors on Sunday.