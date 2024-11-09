Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised his team’s effort in the fourth quarter of its 126-107 victory against the Houston Rockets. After losing 124-122 to the Denver Nuggets, where the Thunder blew a double-digit lead, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered Friday’s matchup with extra motivation to pick up a win.

Then, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, helping Oklahoma City secure its eighth win in nine tries.

“We had a bad taste in our mouth from that game for sure, obviously, having a big lead and blowing it. You don’t ever want to follow a loss with a loss,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, we definitely had a bad taste in our mouths. A team full of competitors don’t ever like to lose. We just wanted to come out here and get back in the win column.”

Chet Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander both led with a team-high 29 points. Holmgren finished 8-of-14 from the floor, including 4-for-6 from deep, and SGA was 11-of-16, including 1-of-2 from deep, as the leading scorers’ efficient production led to a 20+ point cushion from halftime into the fourth quarter.

“I play off of the defense. So, if they want to sag off, I’ll shoot; if they want to press up, I’ll drive,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “Take what they give me, and be aggressive.”

Mark Daigneault praises Thunder’s effort late in win versus Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his team’s effort late in the Thunder win against the Rockets. Despite a 20+ point lead midway through the fourth quarter, and the defensive pressure remained, the offensive continuity carried in the final frame and into the final stretch.

“Well, that’s who these guys have been for a long time,” Daigneault said. “We were winning 20 games, and they were contesting at the rim and diving on loose balls. These guys have always had high, high competitive character. But we want to play to our standards. That’s how you improve. We want to be a team that gets better. We’re not hyperfocused on the sample size or the opponent right now. We want to get better through all of our experiences, and you don’t do that by playing the scoreboard or taking your foot off the gas.

“We weren’t perfect on that tonight. You’re never going to be perfect in 48 minutes, but I thought we did a nice job of that,” Daigneault concluded.

The Thunder will look to go 9-1 when they host the Warriors on Sunday.