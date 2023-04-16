David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a successful season despite losing in their second round play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his upward trajectory as one of the NBA’s elite players and was named a finalist for the Most Improved Player Award. The Thunder have assembled a solid young core of players that will continue to grow and develop into one of the top teams in the Western Conference. And they will have some much needed reinforcements next season in the form of lottery pick Chet Holmgren. Chet Holmgren suffered an injury in the offseason and was unable to make his NBA debut but he is feeling good and ready to hit the court soon as per Brandon Rahbar of The Daily Thunder.

Chet Holmgren says he’s past rehab and is progressing towards 5 on 5 and taking away any restrictions. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 15, 2023

Holmgren was selected by the Thunder with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft after only one season at Gonzaga. He possess a unique skill-set for a big man. He is long and athletic and is a strong finisher in the paint. He can also step out and space the floor with his shooting and he can handle the ball and make plays off the dribble. The Thunder played this season without a real center in the lineup and he will step in next season and give them a lineup they didn’t have this season.

Holmgren got his first NBA experience during summer league in Las Vegas. In five games of play he averaged 14.0 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocked shots. He shot 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from the three-point line.

With Chet Holmgren recovered from injury, he will give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a nice pick and roll partner and second scoring option.