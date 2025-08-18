The Los Angeles Dodgers cemented a series sweep with a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Reliever Alex Vesia was the game’s winning pitcher, and he was adamant about finishing the contest after he recorded two outs to conclude the top of the eighth inning.

He later told ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez exactly what he said to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts between innings.

“If we're up in the ninth,” Vesia recalled telling Dave Roberts, “I want it.”

After a solo home run from Mookie Betts put Los Angeles ahead in the bottom half of the inning, Roberts kept Vesia in the game.

The 29-year-old lefty slammed the door on San Diego in the top of the ninth. He put together 1.2 innings of scoreless work on the day while recording one strikeout and surrendering no hits or walks.

The Dodgers’ bullpen enjoyed a stellar weekend against the Padres. According to ESPN, seven Los Angeles relievers combined to give up only three runs in 10 innings across the series.

“It's the dawg, right?” Vesia said of the bullpen. “We still have that. That doesn't just go away. Every single one of us, we're leaning on each other. And we know as a group how good we are. The last three games, it's shown, and that's from one guy picking up the next. We kind of call it passing the torch. You get kicked down in this game from time to time, right? We put our heads down and keep going.”

The Dodgers hold the National League West’s top spot with a 71-53 record after their impressive weekend.

