The finalists for the major NBA awards were released on Friday. Those awards included the MVP Award, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and the Most Improved Player. The Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year finalists were also announced. There was also a new NBA award added to the mix, the Clutch Player of the Year Award. There has been much debate throughout the season regarding these awards and while some fans are surely happy, others might feel upset. The MVP discussion in particular has been a hot topic and quite frankly all three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have a legitimate case at winning the award.

2023 NBA MVP finalists: 🏆 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

🏆 Joel Embiid (Sixers)

🏆 Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) pic.twitter.com/mrH3IUdXDW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

The NBA’s finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award were Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.

2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists: 🏆 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies)

🏆 Brook Lopez (Bucks)

🏆 Evan Mobley (Cavs) pic.twitter.com/OCh81rE0gH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

The NBA finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year Award were Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

2023 NBA 6th Man of the Year finalists: 🏆 Malcolm Brogdon (Celtics)

🏆 Bobby Portis (Bucks)

🏆 Immanuel Quickley (Knicks) pic.twitter.com/7Ddxy0N4DN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

The NBA finalists for the Most Improved Player Award were Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

2023 NBA Most Improved Player finalists: 🏆 Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

🏆 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

🏆 Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) pic.twitter.com/BIm8cgxfD1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

The NBA finalists for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award were Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox.

2023 NBA Clutch Player of the Year finalists: 🏆 Jimmy Butler (Heat)

🏆 DeMar DeRozan (Bulls)

🏆 De'Aaron Fox (Kings) pic.twitter.com/EUK0IbvJCf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

The finalists for the Rookie of the Year Award were Orlando Magic wing Paolo Bachero, Jazz center Walker Kessler and Thunder wing Jalen Williams.

2023 NBA Rookie of the Year finalists: 🏆 Paolo Banchero (Magic)

🏆 Walker Kessler (Jazz)

🏆 Jalen Williams (Thunder) pic.twitter.com/cgHHcG5VZy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

The finalists for the Coach of the Year Award were the Kings Mike Brown, the Thunder’s Mark Daigneault and the Celtics Joe Mazzulla.

2023 NBA Coach of the Year finalists: 🏆 Mike Brown (Kings)

🏆 Mark Daigneault (Thunder)

🏆 Joe Mazzulla (Celtics) pic.twitter.com/VSYOYEyhKI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

The MVP award between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic is sure to be a closely-followed race.