The finalists for the major NBA awards were released on Friday. Those awards included the MVP Award, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and the Most Improved Player. The Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year finalists were also announced. There was also a new NBA award added to the mix, the Clutch Player of the Year Award. There has been much debate throughout the season regarding these awards and while some fans are surely happy, others might feel upset. The MVP discussion in particular has been a hot topic and quite frankly all three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have a legitimate case at winning the award.

The NBA’s finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award were Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.

The NBA finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year Award were Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

The NBA finalists for the Most Improved Player Award were Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

The NBA finalists for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award were Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox.

The finalists for the Rookie of the Year Award were Orlando Magic wing Paolo Bachero, Jazz center Walker Kessler and Thunder wing Jalen Williams.

The finalists for the Coach of the Year Award were the Kings Mike Brown, the Thunder’s Mark Daigneault and the Celtics Joe Mazzulla.

The MVP award between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic is sure to be a closely-followed race.