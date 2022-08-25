The Oklahoma City Thunder received the worst possible news on Thursday morning as it was announced that big man Chet Holmgren will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a serious foot injury last weekend in a Pro-Am game in Seattle while guarding LeBron James.

Of course, Thunder fans are in absolute shock because this team was going to be exciting to watch with Holmgren, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Lu Dort, among others, headlining the core.

Here are some reactions:

i am unwell — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) August 25, 2022

Yikes. You can see Thunder fans are absolutely stunned and just downright upset over this. Scouts always had a bit of concern drafting Chet Holmgren because of his slender build. After all, he’s seven feet and under 200 pounds. That’s a recipe for disaster. Holmgren needs to fill out and put on some serious weight in order to prevent these types of injuries from happening again. He was also one of the heavy favorites to win Rookie of the Year behind Paolo Banchero. Of course, that’s changed in a hurry.

Perhaps the Thunder could fall into the lottery again and get Victor Wenbayama in 2023? It’s possible. But for now, let’s just hope Holmgren has a speedy recovery and comes back stronger than before. He still profiles to be an important piece of the future for Oklahoma City, despite this crushing setback.

Safe to say Chet Holmgren will probably not be playing in any more Pro-Am games in the coming years. At least not until he’s got NBA games under his belt.