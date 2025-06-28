Boston Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce recently praised Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren with a notable comparison to six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen.

Pierce made the comments on a new episode of KG Certified with former teammate Kevin Garnett, where he evaluated Holmgren’s impact on the Thunder’s championship roster.

“Chet wasn’t an All-Star, but he’s going to be an All-Star. Chet’s going to be an All-Star,” Pierce said. “He’s like the Scottie Pippen for them. He just does a little bit of everything for them. He defends, he rebounds, he’s like the intangibles. But you know he can do more, but he understands his role. He could be a 20 and 10 guy, you know that. Probably not on that team. What did he average this year? He probably averaged like 17. If Jay Dub [Jalen Williams] wasn’t there, Chet would be a 22 and 10–12 player.”

Holmgren, 23, wrapped up his sophomore season averaging 15.0 points, eight rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and two assists per game while shooting 49% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc across 35 games. The 7-foot-1 forward was limited earlier in the season due to a hip injury but returned in time to play a pivotal role in the Thunder’s playoff run.

During the postseason, Holmgren contributed 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and one assist per game while shooting 46.2% from the field across 23 games. His defensive presence and floor-spacing ability were instrumental in helping Oklahoma City defeat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to secure the franchise’s first championship since relocating from Seattle.

Holmgren wasn’t the only Thunder player to draw comparisons to the Hall of Fame forward. During the NBA Finals, rising wing Jalen Williams was also likened to Pippen for his versatile two-way play, combining perimeter defense, playmaking, and offensive efficiency. Williams averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the regular season and continued his strong play throughout the postseason.

While Holmgren played a complementary role behind 2025 NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his contributions proved vital throughout the Thunder’s championship campaign. Pierce’s remarks further underscore Holmgren’s trajectory as one of the league’s most unique frontcourt players — one who can thrive in a winning system while anchoring multiple facets of the game.

As Oklahoma City looks to build on its championship season and secure long-term contention in the Western Conference, Holmgren’s continued development could shape the Thunder’s future just as much as Gilgeous-Alexander’s stardom.