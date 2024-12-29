With a shorthanded backcourt, missing two of its key defenders in Lu Dort and Cason Wallace, rookie Ajay Mitchell earned his first start for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 106-94 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. After Mitchell earned a spot in the NBA’s rookie ladder, the second-round pick continues to prove why he’s a standout guard of his 2024 rookie class, and his impact in the starting lineup didn’t go unnoticed by center Isaiah Hartenstein, who applauded Ajay’s approach in the Thunder’s win.

After the win, Hartenstein talked about Mitchell’s maturity on and off the court.

“He’s very mature for a rookie. I’ve been in the league for a little bit now, and you don’t see that a lot with rookies,” Hartenstein said. “Very mature on and off the court. He did a great job of picking guys up defensively and putting pressure on them. Then, offensively, just making the right play and staying aggressive. What can he be in the league? He can be whatever he wants to be, really. He’s really talented and mature already, and I feel like the more he plays, the more he learns.

“He’ll definitely keep helping us out and definitely be a good player on a winning team. And I think that means a lot.”

Mitchell was one of five Thunder starters who scored in double figures against the Hornets as they cruised to their tenth consecutive win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with 22 points, Jalen Williams added 20 points, and Aaron Wiggins chipped in 17. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein notched a double-double (12 points, 15 rebounds), and Mitchell finished with 10 points. He also added five rebounds and four assists.

Ajay Mitchell’s bold take on being named to NBA’s rookie ladder

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Thunder’s ‘no excuse’ mentality led to their winning streak, which has extended to double figures, as Ajay Mitchell filled in for Lu Dort in the starting lineup. However, his latest NBA rookie honor didn’t seem to land as a proud moment in his first season.

Mitchell’s focused on evolving with the Thunder.

“I don’t really pay attention to that that much, but I think I always have a chip on my shoulder and always believe I’m one of the best rookies of this class,” Mitchell said. “So, just trying to show it every night. Then, my main focus is just to win games and worry about my team. That’s about it.”

On the second night of a back-t0-back, the Thunder will look to extend it to eleven at home against the Grizzlies.