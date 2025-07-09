Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder continues his legendary summer after he was named a cover athlete for the all new NBA 2K26 video game coming out this fall.

Being named a cover athlete for the NBA 2K franchise just gives Gilgeous-Alexander another milestone that just saw him win an NBA Championship in June's NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander speaks out after being named NBA 2K26 cover athlete

NBA 2K made the news official on Tuesday afternoon, naming xThunder star Gilgeous-Alexander as one of its three cover athletes, which also include NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on the Superstar Edition cover and two-time All-Star Angel Reese on the WNBA Edition cover.

“Every kid who grows up playing basketball pictures themselves on the cover of NBA 2K – it's a dream come true moment, especially following an NBA Championship,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a release via NBA 2K. “Being on the cover is iconic, but working with 2K and Visual Concepts to set the tone in-game from curating the tunnel fits to the playlist that players will ball to is what makes this truly special.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 2024-25 campaign was one of the record-books and rightfully resulted in a regular season MVP. The Thunder star was the league's leading scorer, averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and a block per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

According to Stathead, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player in NBA history to average 32+ points, 5+ rebounds, 6+ assists, 1+ steal, and 1+ block per game over a season.

“SGA's elite IQ and ice-cold composure mixed with his effortless street style, Angel's on-court bravado and ability to own the moment, and Carmelo's reputation as one of the most iconic trendsetters and prolific scorers in NBA history leave no doubt they're superstars on the court and in any room they walk into,” Senior Vice President & General Manager of NBA 2K Zak Armitage said in the release. “NBA 2K26 is all about proving yourself on the court, and immortalizing greatness. These three are among the boldest, most confident, and stylish personalities in the NBA and WNBA.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony are also going to be featured on a single cover for NBA 2K26's “Leave No Doubt” Edition of the game.

The Thunder's star guard finished last season's game, NBA 2K25, with a 98 overall rating, tied with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the top overall rating in the video game.

Gilgeous-Alexander started the 2024-25 season as a 96 overall in NBA 2K25, which was the fourth-best rating in the game behind Jokic (97), Antetokounmpo (97), and Luka Doncic (97).

With the combination of both a regular season MVP and NBA Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became just the 11th player in NBA history to win both awards in the same season.

In addition to winning the NBA Championship and the individual accolades, Gilgeous-Alexander also launched his first signature shoe with Converse, the SHAI 001, and signed a four-year, $285 million contract extension this summer.