Nobody can take away the fact that the Oklahoma City Thunder are the NBA Champions. But for newcomer Erik Reynolds II, there's one moment he would like to take away. 

On Thursday, the 6'2 guard from St. Joseph's University made quite the impression during an NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored a basket off a jump ball, but it was in his basket, giving the Nets two points. 

The moment was fodder for the ESPN crew, as well as Nets coach Jordi Fernandez, who looked on with a smile on his face. A smile that could convey pleasure in two points for his time, or a smile of shock mixed with embarrassment for Reynolds.

It was as if the ghost of former Minnesota Vikings player Jim Marshall infiltrated Reynolds' being. Marshall famously ran the wrong way in a Vikings/49ers game in October 1964. 

Much like Marshall, Reynolds' mistake didn't hurt his team. The Thunder went on to win the game 90-81. In the process, Reynolds ended up scoring a bucket, but it was in his basket. 

Reynolds played four seasons at St. Joseph's from 2021 to 2025. Along the way, he became a leader in different categories. Among them are points (2,175), three-pointers made (350), and free throw percentage (86.8). 

Article Continues Below

This past year, Reynolds averaged 16.4 points per game and shot 41.1% from the field. 

Erik Reynolds II's journey to the champion Thunder 

In June, the Thunder officially signed Reynolds to a contract to play in the NBA Summer League. The hope is for him to excel and advance to the NBA G League, where he will play for the Oklahoma City Blue. 

During college, Reynolds was a prolific scorer. Not only that, he has proven to score on virtually all parts of the floor. 

This minor mishap is just an example of a young player still finding his way. 

More Thunder News
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) speaks to fans after his team won the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Grading Jalen Williams’ Thunder max contract extension worth up to $287 millionJosue Pavon ·
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) push for position during the first half at Footprint Center.
Zach Lowe questions Suns’ Devin Booker’s max in comparison to Chet Holmgren’sJulian Ojeda ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Jalen Williams agrees to max contract extension worth up to $287 millionMalik Brown ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) steal the ball from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Jalen Williams reveals how Nuggets series took him to next levelJosue Pavon ·
Blake Griffin during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with Thunder Chet Holmgren in the background
Watch Blake Griffin hilariously make NBA Cup announcementJosue Pavon ·
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren smiling with the Larry O'Brien trophy underneath his arm, wearing shades with money signs in them and blue and orange confetti falling, with the Thunder logo in the background, and a bag of cash next to it
Grading Chet Holmgren’s Thunder max contract extension worth up to $250 millionJosue Pavon ·