Nobody can take away the fact that the Oklahoma City Thunder are the NBA Champions. But for newcomer Erik Reynolds II, there's one moment he would like to take away.

On Thursday, the 6'2 guard from St. Joseph's University made quite the impression during an NBA Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored a basket off a jump ball, but it was in his basket, giving the Nets two points.

The moment was fodder for the ESPN crew, as well as Nets coach Jordi Fernandez, who looked on with a smile on his face. A smile that could convey pleasure in two points for his time, or a smile of shock mixed with embarrassment for Reynolds.

Look away Thunder fans 😭 Erik Reynolds II just scored on the wrong basket giving 2 points to the Nets 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z5NFiCfBkm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was as if the ghost of former Minnesota Vikings player Jim Marshall infiltrated Reynolds' being. Marshall famously ran the wrong way in a Vikings/49ers game in October 1964.

Much like Marshall, Reynolds' mistake didn't hurt his team. The Thunder went on to win the game 90-81. In the process, Reynolds ended up scoring a bucket, but it was in his basket.

Reynolds played four seasons at St. Joseph's from 2021 to 2025. Along the way, he became a leader in different categories. Among them are points (2,175), three-pointers made (350), and free throw percentage (86.8).

Article Continues Below

This past year, Reynolds averaged 16.4 points per game and shot 41.1% from the field.

Erik Reynolds II's journey to the champion Thunder

In June, the Thunder officially signed Reynolds to a contract to play in the NBA Summer League. The hope is for him to excel and advance to the NBA G League, where he will play for the Oklahoma City Blue.

During college, Reynolds was a prolific scorer. Not only that, he has proven to score on virtually all parts of the floor.

This minor mishap is just an example of a young player still finding his way.