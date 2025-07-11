The Oklahoma City Thunder secured their future with the contract extensions of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and now Jalen Williams. Following Williams' deal, Holmgren had a hilarious reaction to the news.

Williams landed a five-year, $287 million max extension to stay with the Thunder for the long term. With the latest deals involving Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, Oklahoma City has spent over $750 million to secure its young Big Three.

Holmgren reacted to the news via social media on Thursday. He decided to joke about the contract, noting how it's more expensive than his own max extension.

“Nah, dinner on u bud😂,” Holmgren said.

What lies ahead for Jalen Williams, Thunder

The Thunder's star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams proved to be a major success.

In a span of just three years, they developed incredible chemistry as they transformed the Thunder into a title contender overnight. Their efforts helped the squad win their first-ever NBA title in Oklahoma City this past season. This shows how their young star core will continue to remain in contention for the long term.

Williams earned his contract extension after three years of incredible development. This past season saw him average 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game after 69 appearances. He earned All-NBA third team honors, All-Defensive second team honors and an All-Star selection.

Williams proved his worth in the playoffs. He produced 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. While he struggled at points, he bounced back with strong performances to help the Thunder make unforgettable history.

Oklahoma City looks to be dominant for the long term, especially after securing the top seed of the Western Conference in back-to-back seasons. They keep their championship core intact while preparing themselves for the future where they will have to move on from key players. Despite this, they will have young players stepping in to fulfill those responsibilities.

No future looks brighter than the Thunder's right now. And with a title to defend going into next season, they will continue to be a huge threat for opposing teams.