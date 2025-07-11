Jul 11, 2025 at 11:02 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell is having quite the summer. In his NBA Summer League debut, he scored 24 points and dished out six assists even as the Thunder lost 92-80 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the next game, he scored 16 points as the Thunder defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 89-78.

So one would think that others would sing his praises, but not everyone. On Thursday, the Thunder defeated the Brooklyn Nets 90-81 in Salt Lake City.

Afterward, Mitchell was interviewed by ESPN/Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin. The questions he asked Mitchell drew the ire of at least one Thunder fan.

“Good lord, Dave McMenamin clearly didn't do his homework. He thinks this is the Thunder's first Summer League game and that Ajay Mitchell is a rookie. He played in the Finals! That was an embarrassing interview.”@CoreyDeMoss posted on X.

Then, he specifically criticized the fact that McMenanim forgot that Mitchell in his second year, not his first.

“First question to Ajay Mitchell: “What are you hoping to work on in your first Summer League game?”

Second question: “What does it feel like to be a rookie joining the defending champions?”

0-for-2 on asking even minimally informed questions.”

More broadley, he chastised the ESPN broadcasting team for failing to be up to speed.

Article Continues Below

“The announcers have now said multiple times that this is the Thunder's first Summer League game and Topic's first game back from his ACL injury. Does the entire crew just … not know Salt Lake Summer League exists?”

Oklahoma City was playing it's fourth Summer League game. Furthermore, guard Nikola Topic had already played after sitting out with an ACL injury this championship season.

He scored 14 points against the Grizzlies.

Ajay Mitchell's journey with the Thunder

Mitchell is coming off a super rookie season. He averaged 6.5 points per game and became an effective scorer and defender.

During the playoffs, he played in 12 out of 23 games. After the Thunder won the championship, they signed Mitchell to a three-year $9 million contract.

If all goes well, he could vie for a spot in the backcourt with Topic and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.