A third time’s a charm, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and All-Star Jalen Williams agreed to a five-year extension on a max contract, worth $287 million, securing the champion Thunder’s Big 3 to long-term deals. After inking league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to their respective extensions, Williams agreed to a multi-year contract worth up to $287 million.

After earning his first All-Star selection in 2024-25, Williams received All-Defensive Second Team and the All-NBA Third Team honors, an impressive trifecta for the Thunder’s third-year forward. Reaching those honors in only his third season, Williams’ production is conducive to an All-Star who’s worthy of a hefty raise.

Williams, 24, will most likely earn the full value of his new deal, incentives that would lead to a $287 million payout by 2031, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Thunder All-NBA star and champion Jalen Williams has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million, agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes of WME Basketball,” Charania first reported.

Add an NBA champion to the top of Williams’ breakout season, and you can see why this signing was a no-brainer for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has locked in its young core between now and the end of the decade with $822 million in projected extensions between Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams.

Williams averaged 21.6 points on 48.4% shooting, including 36.5% from deep, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals throughout the regular season. Those numbers slipped in the postseason, but not by a lot, as Williams still averaged 20+ points (21.4) on 44.9% shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals throughout the playoffs. And did it with a torn ligament in his shooting hand.

Despite the injury, which Williams suffered right before the playoffs, Jalen shined in key moments for the Thunder. Most memorably, his 40-point gem in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which gave Oklahoma City the momentum it needed to close out the Indiana Pacers in Game 7. Williams went 14-for-25, including 3-of-5 from deep, and finished with six rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Williams has proven himself to be a reliable second fiddle to Gilgeous-Alexander. In only his third season, he’s checked all the boxes necessary for the part as an efficient scorer who can create off the dribble, finish fast-break opportunities, and is a reliable wing defender with versatility.

After losing Holmgren to a pelvic injury 10 games into the regular season, Williams slid into the center spot with ease. At the same time, Isaiah Hartenstein recovered from a fractured left hand injury before eventually making his Thunder debut. Now, Oklahoma City has Williams under its control until his 29th birthday, opening a championship window, alongside SGA and Holmgren, for the Thunder to compete for multiple titles.

Grade: A

Why Thunder’s over $800 million in max contracts is worth it

With an elite core of rising stars, affordable contracts, and a treasure trove of first-round picks for the next four years, the Thunder GM Sam Presti was prepared on how to remain dominant beyond the CBA’s dreadful second apron. It’s why the Thunder’s over $800 million in combined max deals for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams is worth it.

The Thunder will have the luxury to dip in and out of the second apron beyond 2026. With young, talented players such as Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams evolving into everyday NBA players, they could be in line to take over veterans toward the end of their respective deals, such as Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.

While many wonder what will happen beyond 2025-26, and if the Thunder can keep high-end complementary players to surround its core amid second-apron penalties, Presti has positioned his team to succeed in the modern NBA. In today’s new CBA era, which some believe is constructed to dissolve championship teams with the potential to go on a dynasty.

The Thunder are in a great position to compete for years, as ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel highlighted.

“Even when the Thunder ultimately see a higher tax bill and are forced to go into the second apron, they will already be well into their championship journey,” Siegel wrote. “This isn’t going to happen for at least four years, and by then, Oklahoma City could have multiple championships with its core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams.”

With all three of its core members under contract, the Thunder’s long-term championship era has officially begun.