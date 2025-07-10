As the Oklahoma City Thunder won their first NBA championship this season, they made sure to sign Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to contract extensions. The trifecta is now complete, as Jalen Williams was the final piece to the puzzle, and recently signed a max contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder All-NBA star and champion Jalen Williams has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million, agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes of WME Basketball told ESPN,” Charania wrote.

The Thunder's big 3 is now locked in for the future, and the franchise seems to be in good hands for years to come.

“After becoming the second-youngest team in NBA history to win a title, the Thunder now have long-term commitments from their Big 3 of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26), Williams (24) and Chet Holmgren (23) to play together through the rest of the decade as they enter their primes,” Charania wrote.

The Thunder's young core has had success since being together, and they all played their role to help them win the championship against the Indiana Pacers. Many people are wondering how the Thunder will be able to still have a competitive team in the future, once the contracts of Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams kick in. There should be no worries, because they have some time before they're worried about a tax bill, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“Even when the Thunder ultimately see a higher tax bill and are forced to go into the second apron, they will already be well into their championship journey,” Siegel wrote. “This isn't going to happen for at least four years, and by then, Oklahoma City could have multiple championships with its core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams.”

As of now, the Thunder should address the problem when they have to, and by the looks of it, they should be fine for now. The important part is how they've been able to lock in their key pieces, and they have a chance to keep winning championships.

