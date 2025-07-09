The Oklahoma City Thunder are securing the long-term future of their franchise this offseason.

Earlier today, OKC and Chet Holmgren agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension, which could, if certain conditions are met, be worth up to nearly $250 million. But the Thunder, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania says, are turning their attention to another big extension.

“After missing three months during the season, Holmgren returned in February and came back stronger to help lead OKC and its young core to the NBA title,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Thunder will now move toward locking in All-NBA superstar Jalen Williams, who has momentum in his rookie extension talks.”

The Thunder selected Williams 10 picks after Holmgren in the 2022 draft, and they could both soon have max extensions in their back pocket.

Unlike Holmgren, who missed the entire 2022-23 season and a majority of this past season due to injury, Williams has played no fewer than 69 games in a season during his young career. Additionally, he earned his first All-Star appearance, as well as All-Defensive second-team and All-NBA third-team honors this past year.

Although his shot left him at times in the playoffs — he made just 30.4% of his 3-point attempts, possibly as a result of a wrist injury that required recent surgery — Williams still proved to be invaluable to the Thunder's NBA championship run, during which he averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. As a result of his consistent value as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren's co-star, Williams will likely earn a deal just like Holmgren's.

Since winning the NBA title in Game 7 of the Finals vs. the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City has been active in retaining its deep talent pool. In addition to extending Holmgren, the Thunder agreed to a new deal with Jaylin Williams, as well as Ajay Mitchell and reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander. The latter, who could have waited another year or two to sign an extension, decided to re-up with the Thunder for the largest supermax ever in terms of annual value. SGA is projected to make $272.4 million over four years from 2027 to 2031, carrying an average salary of $68.1 million.

With all of their pieces in place for the 2025-26 season, the Thunder appear well-positioned to repeat as champions before what could be a major offseason of change next summer. As it stands, the team has club options on five players (Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, Cason Wallace, and Nikola Topic), and Williams, Ousmane Dieng, and Brooks Barnhizer are set to be restricted free agents, although Williams will almost certainly not be a part of that group for very much longer.