After missing the first 15 games of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024-25 campaign, Isaiah Hartenstein can undoubtedly relate to injured forward Chet Holmgren's unfortunate predicament. Averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks, Hartenstein's minor, non-displaced fracture in his left hand stalled his two-way production that sorely missed. However, Isaiah is back into the fold following his Thunder debut in Oklahoma City's 109-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers and shed light on Holmgren's current state.

Hartenstein spoke about his talks with Holmgren at Thunder's shootaround on Monday afternoon.

“We've been talking to him the whole time. It's sad that it happened, but he's been in good [spirits]. I think he's been approaching it the right way,” Hartenstein said. “Sadly, I think the first injury probably helped him, knowing how to approach this. So, I think, just mentally, he's in a good spot. Knowing him, he always wants to play. He's a hooper. So, we're just trying to be here for him and support him.”

Finishing with 13 points, 14 rebounds, a whopping five blocks, and three steals, Hartenstein will look to build on his impressive debut performance at the Paycom Center. Stuffing the stat sheet in his two-way production, Isaiah should continue to give Oklahoma City a significant boost throughout its four-game road trip.

Isaiah Hartenstein on Thunder's frontcourt injuries

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein is back on the floor and thrilled to be with his teammates competing during the regular season despite not having Chet Holmgren. When a reporter asked Hartenstein if he'd been through a similar situation on a team riddled with injuries to its frontcourt, Isaiah didn't have to look far into his rearview mirror. He mentioned the New York Knicks and the injuries that plagued their 2024 playoff run.

“I was with the Knicks last year and the whole playoff team. I think we had three players in our normal rotation,” Hartenstein said. “That's basketball. You never want it to happen, but some stuff you just can't control. If you look at all of our injuries, it's really stuff we can't control. So, it's a matter of how we prepare in the offseason. Sometimes, you can have some freakish stuff. Sadly, we're having it all at the same time. But, we're just focused on the next man up, and I think we're doing a great job at that.”

The Thunder's trip starts against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. It continues through California, stopping against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers before ending against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.