Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein debuted at the Paycom Center on Wednesday, giving his team a significant boost off the bench during their 109-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hartenstein fractured his left hand during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first 15 games of the regular season. He finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists, helping the Thunder bounce back from their 110-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back.

After the win, Hartenstein talked about what making his Thunder debut felt like.

“It felt really good. I think, especially just getting out with the guys again. I think this was the first time I've been out for so long. So, just getting out there, [I'm] still kind of getting the rust a little off. [I'm] just getting used to the hand,” Hartenstein said. “It's just some touch stuff, but that'll come with time. But just getting out there, doing the little stuff again, trying to help the team was great.

“Throughout this process, they've been really supportive, and I think that's been kind of something really special to me. To come back and support them a little more. It was really fun.”

Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 30 points, including 5-of-9 from three, eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on the defensive end. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half, and Alex Caruso's 17 points on 8-of-11 attempts led the bench.

Isaiah Hartenstein shines in Thunder debut, postgame bark

The Oklahoma City Thunder christened Isaiah Harteinstein's debut with a joint postgame interview. Jalen Williams and others joined Hartenstein when he let out a Thunder Bark, a Thunder tradition.

Hartenstein's bark didn't disappoint, per Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

When a reporter asked Hartenstein how it felt to rejoin his teammates during his postgame press conference, he reminded everyone that just because he hasn't been on the floor doesn't mean he's not around teammates daily.

“It's not like I just vanished somewhere, so I was always around the team. The team does a great job of sticking together,” Hartenstein said. “So, I think just coming out there, just playing with the guys, gave me a little more motivation to go out there and play with them again, and it felt great. I think there's a lot we can still work on chemistry-wise to find the right details. But, I think for a first game coming back, it was good.”

The Thunder will take the next three days off before facing the Kings on Monday.