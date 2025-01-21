Oklahoma City Thunder shooter Isaiah Joe addressed potentially participating in this year’s NBA Three-Point Contest. After discussing Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault’s selection to the All-Star Game, a reporter asked Joe if he’d be interested in participating in this year’s Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend.

Joe wouldn’t go so far as to put his name in the ring, but he won’t reject the opportunity if it arose between now and mid-February.

“I’m just trying to win games. It’s not my job to keep an eye on that. If they put me in there, I’d be grateful for the opportunity,” Joe said. “But, at this point, I’m just trying to win games, keep improving, personally and through the team. It’s as simple as that.”

For the second time this month, Joe connected on a game-high eight threes in the Thunder’s 127-101 win against the Brooklyn Nets and is shooting at a 49.2% clip from behind the three-point arc.

“I’m just a guy constantly working on my shot, knowing teams are going to have different types of game schemes for me,” Joe said. “But guys that we have on this team trusting to find me, trusting me to knock down those looks that I get when I’m out there. So, it’s just a combination of me having confidence, putting the work in, and my teammates having the ability to make the extra pass.”

Perhaps his recent shooting spike will lead to Isaiah Joe participating in this year’s Three-Point Contest.

Mark Daigneault on Isaiah Joe’s elite shooting for Thunder

After Sunday’s win against the Nets, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault discussed Isaiah Joe’s recent shooting.

“He’s like all these other guys we’ve talked about where we’re willing to take a step backward to take two steps forward,” Daigneault said. “To this point, he’s been kind of a stationary shooter, which, with Shai specifically, is really powerful, with the gravity Shai has, just to throw to the quad and fire. We think there’s more there because of his speed, his motor, and his shooting gravity. So, we’ve put him on the move more, run more stuff through him.”

Joe’s connected on 13-of-21 threes in his last three outings.

“He went through a little bit of growing pains there and has since caught a good rhythm and had another night like the New York night, where he just strung together a bunch of shots,” Daigneault added. “And [it] really opened the game up really early for us.”

The Thunder will host the Jazz on the first night of a back-to-back at the Paycom Center.