Trailing All-Star Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics by ten points at halftime, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort made a key defensive switch that led to a scoreless second half for the All-Star before sealing a 105-92 victory. The Thunder extended their winning streak to 15 games in a win against the champion Celtics. Dort played a critical role, guarding Brown on one end of the floor before connecting on three threes in the game’s final 2:22.

Dort made back-to-back threes that the Thunder’s lead to a dozen points. Then, a final dagger with 40.2 seconds left in the final frame pushed Oklahoma City’s advantage to 15.

“We had to finish the game,” Dort said. “It’s a game of runs. They made their own. We make our run. It got to a close game. So, we just had to stack possessions.”

On the defensive end of the floor, Dort says the Thunder’s approach was a group effort. However, he decided to stay in front of Jaylen Brown for most of the second half.

“I kind of did it on my own, honestly,” Dort said. “He had it going. We were switching anyways, and then I was like, let me start on him. We have so many great defenders, and we were switching anyway. But, just me starting on him, being a little more physical, that was my approach. He had the second half that he had, but that was my approach going into it.”

Physicality on defense was crucial in overcoming a 13-point deficit for Dort and the Thunder.

“Felt like we just had to be a little more physical compared to the first half,” Dort said. “We went small-ball a little bit. It kind of helped. But we just had to compete and be a little more physical. That was it. Too comfortable in the first half, and we just turned the energy up in the second half. It worked out for us.”

Lu Dort finished with 14 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s honest admission of beating the Celtics

After the win, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the significance of beating the Celtics.

“It’s not that significant in the grand scheme of things. It’s one game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Now, we got better tonight. And that’s what we’re after every day. So, it’s significant in that way. But it doesn’t hold any weight. Game’s over. We’ll learn our lessons. But we did good tonight.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will hit the road to take on the Cavs on Wednesday.