The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a target on their back next season following their impressive title run, capturing the franchise's first Larry O'Brien trophy since 1979, when they were still the Seattle Supersonics.

The Thunder really came into their own last season, topping the Western Conference with a 68-14 win-loss card, the best finish in team history. They easily took care of business in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first-ever MVP and maiden scoring crown.

While most teams tweaked their rosters with new additions, the Thunder stayed pat in the offseason. As they say, why fix when it ain't broke? Instead, they focused on the immediate future.

Perfect move of Thunder in the offseason

With a shiny new championship in their trophy case, the Thunder's most significant move in the offseason was locking up their core with lucrative extensions. Gilgeous-Alexander agreed to a four-year deal worth $285 million, Jalen Williams signed a five-year contract for $287 million, and Chet Holmgren consented to a five-year contract worth $250 million.

It's a very smart move for the front office, especially since the three stars are operating on the same timeline. Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren are 27, 24, and 23 years old, respectively. The contract extensions sent a stern message to the rest of the NBA that the Thunder are serious about contending in the half-decade.

Moreover, they reassured the trio that the team values continuity amid the league's rapidly changing landscape. For young players, that means a lot. They don't have to worry about moving their families, landing the next deal, or being sucked into trade rumors. Simply put, they can just focus on balling out.

Before reaching the zenith, SGA experienced the rough years of the Thunder since being traded to the squad in 2019. But that didn't stop him from putting in the work to try to lead the team to success.

“I don't think we're gonna be losing for much longer. It's not like I signed up to lose or anything. I believe in this team, believe in the players we have on this team, and I think we're headed in the right direction and will be where we want to be soon,” said Gilgeous-Alexander on the Down to Dunk podcast in 2022.

It proved to be prophetic. Now, he was rewarded with the second-largest annual contract in the league's history.

Meanwhile, Williams and Holmgren have proven themselves to be top-caliber players after the Thunder drafted them in 2022 as the second and 12th overall picks, respectively. Williams earned his first All-Star nod last season, while Holmgren showed resolve by battling through injuries.

At this point, it's not outlandish to argue that Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren are the best trio in the NBA. If there are objections, they can always point to their ring fingers.

More youthful talent for the Thunder

While the Thunder haven't signed any free agents, as of writing, they will welcome two newcomers to their bench all the same: Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

Topic was selected by OKC as the 12th overall pick in 2024 but missed the entire season due to an ACL injury. The 19-year-old guard from Serbia impressed in the NBA Summer League and should add more depth in the team's backcourt, which already has Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, and Ajay Williams.

Sorber, on the other hand, was drafted by the Thunder as the 15th overall pick last month. He was named to the All-Big East Third Team in his one-and-done stint at Georgetown. The 19-year-old rookie is more of an investment for Oklahoma City, but it won't be surprising if coach Mark Daigneault finds a role for him immediately.

With the right moves in the offseason and their eyes set on defending the crown, the Thunder are no longer a team of promise but a team of purpose.