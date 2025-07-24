Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein reflected on his first season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's Most Valuable Player, scoring title champion, and NBA Finals MVP. In a recent interview with Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George, Hartenstein reflected on winning two seven-game series en route to his and the franchise's first championship, as well as what makes Gilgeous-Alexander such a special player and teammate.

Amid Gilgeous-Alexander's accolades, national praise, and ascension to stardom in the 2024-25 season, Hartenstein says the MVP's humble approach to leading the Thunder's offense stands out most, per Podcast P with Paul George.

“He has no ego. There's no I'm just gonna score, I'm trying to make it by myself — it's never that,” Hartenstein said. “There were even times at the beginning of the season where he threw me a pass, he got trapped, and I threw it to the next man to get a shot. And I'm like, ‘Sorry. I'll finish it next time to get you an assist,' and he's like I don't care. I just wanna win. So, do whatever you need. Even if he's putting up those huge numbers, he's not searching them.”

Gilgeous-Alexander's effort on defense sets the right example in his role as the Thunder's leader.

“He's trying to make the team as best as possible,” Hartenstein added. “Him playing on both ends of the court — I think that's something that's super underrated. He plays defense. You can't just go pick on him, and he tries on defense. It's not like I settled for five seconds. I'm tired. I'm gonna just chill on defense. He doesn't do that. When you see that, it just gives us the push, gives us the confidence that he's gonna do it on both sides of the court, for sure.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points on 44.3% shooting, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game in the Thunder's seven-game NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers.

Isaiah Hartenstein on the Nuggets, Pacers en route to Thunder title

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein addressed Stephen A Smith's old take and why the Nuggets were a tougher series compared to the Pacers in the NBA Finals.

“We were always confident throughout the series,” Hartenstein said. “I think the only series where we were kind of a little bit against the ropes was Denver — just Jokic. The way they play. They’ve been there before, and that’s probably the only series where we were like, even if we do everything right, they probably still have a chance. Every other series, we were like, if we do the right things, we’re good.”

Hartenstein helped the Thunder win its first championship in franchise history.