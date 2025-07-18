The Oklahoma City Thunder won the 2025 NBA Championship. It is the franchise's first such win since moving from Seattle. The title was the culmination of a historic season from the team, led by superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged the most points per game in the playoffs of any NBA player who won the championship that year. He signed a four-year, $285 million deal to go along with his Finals MVP award. He made the cover of the upcoming basketball video game NBA 2k26. Co-stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, 23 and 24 years old, respectively, each received $250+ million investments from the Thunder.

The franchise heads into the 2025-26 NBA season both as defending champions and set up excellently to continue to win at high levels. It's a dream scenario for most ownership groups in sports, not just in the world of basketball. The lifelong fans of the organization showed up in matching t-shirts each game during the playoffs. That crowd would never jump ship now.

In the world of business, however, “selling high” is the ultimate dream scenario. It was reported on July 2 that the values of NBA franchises continuing to rise might incentivize the Thunder's partners to sell soon, according to Tulsa World's Berry Tramel.

Sources familiar with the situation recently told ClutchPoints that a partner of the Thunder met with select investment banks regarding strategic alternatives for their ownership stake. It is unclear if the team's ownership group prefers to negotiate a complete sale collectively or if select partners will sell their stakes alone, sources added.

In March, the Grousbeck family sold the Boston Celtics for a historic $6.1 billion. Nonetheless, records are meant to be broken. In June, the Buss family sold the Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion.

These figures sent shockwaves through both the sports and business worlds when released. The Thunder's ownership partners have felt them. With one partner taking the ‘first steps' to get the proverbial ball rolling on the sale process, it's fair to assume more updates will come.

