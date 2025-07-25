After the champion Oklahoma City Thunder's Summer League squad's season came to an end in a 109-80 semifinal loss to the Charlotte Hornets, there are plenty of storylines to look forward to between now and the 2025-26 campaign. All eyes were on rookie Nikola Topic making his Thunder debut. However, there were surprises amid Oklahoma City's five games in Las Vegas, including Ajay Mitchell's leadership as a facilitator and leading scorer.

After an impressive 4-0 start and an elimination game, here are three of the biggest takeaways from the Thunder's Summer League play.

Nikola Topic shows promise as Thunder's future point guard

It's hard to believe a torn ACL turned Nikola Topic from a top-five pick to No. 12 in the 2024 NBA Draft, falling right onto the Thunder's proverbial lap. Given he's only 19 and the Thunder's overall depth in a backcourt that's led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, and Ajay Mitchell, there's no rush for Topic's development, but he's already off to a strong start.

Topic finished Summer League averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. He also showcased his three-point range, while committing a handful of turnovers, which is to be expected from a 19-year-old point guard who hadn't played in over a year. Again, the Thunder are in no way looking to expedite Nikola's process. However, the early returns look good, as Topic will continue to grow in training camp, preseason games, and, most likely, in the G League.

Ajay Mitchell's growth after his rookie campaign with Thunder

Amid his second Summer League showing, Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell showed why the 2024-25 campaign was good to him. He led the way as many NBA fans wondered if Oklahoma City would consider shutting him down early, as many expressed why Ajay “didn't belong” among the league's youngest prospects. Perhaps it's the biggest reason the second-round pick didn't spend time in the G League, which is rare in today's league.

While the Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, Dillon Jones, spent the majority of 2024-25 with the Blue, Oklahoma City's G League affiliate. At the same time, Mitchell made the most of his limited role in the NBA. He posted averages of 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 16.6 minutes per game in 16 outings. Ajay showcased his refined defense and playmaking abilities in Las Vegas, where he averaged 20 points on 51.4% shooting, six rebounds, and 4.3 assists in three games.

Mitchell also enjoyed playing alongside Nikola Topic as the Thunder's Summer League starting backcourt thrived playing off of one another. Mitchell was impressed to see Topic shine as bright for a prospect coming off a torn ACL.

“Props to him. It's never easy to have that type of injury and get back, and I think he's been great,” Mitchell said. “Just getting back in rhythm. We can see he's a high-IQ guard. He knows the game very well, and he's very young. So, it's great to see him out there and able to play again.”

Chris Youngblood makes a strong impression

After going undrafted, Chris Youngblood raised eyebrows as part of the Thunder's Summer League squad, which was the byproduct of an Exhibit 10 deal agreed beforehand. Youngblood's offense shone in Las Vegas. The Alabama Tide product was efficient, scoring 19 points in a 90-81 victory against the 76ers in the Thunder's second game in Vegas. He finished averaging 12.4 points per game and connected on 45% of his threes.

Youngblood's scoring undoubtedly led to him securing an Exhibit 10 deal, which could turn into a two-way contract ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, depending on how he responds in training camp and preseason play. Thunder Summer League head coach Connor Johnson liked what he saw from Youngblood, per The Crimson White.

“I think [Youngblood] can really shoot,” Johnson said. “It kind of helps everybody out to create more space. He had a bit of a challenge, too, guarding bigger players on the other end. I thought he did a good job with that.”

Youngblood will have the chance to hone his defensive prowess at the next level if he's able to latch onto the Thunder organization for 2025-26, of which he stands a good chance of between now and the start of the regular season. We could also see him sign with another organization, as he created quite the buzz during his Summer League play.