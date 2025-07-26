After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams recreated a classic Kobe Bryant photo, which received backlash from fans, Williams clapped back at the haters in a comment on his recent post on Instagram. When a fan asked Jalen how he felt about people saying he was “corny” for paying homage to Bryant in such a manner, JDub had a witty response to those in question.

Williams said the same people calling him corny wouldn't be saying that to his face, per his latest Instagram post.

“tbh the same people calling me corny couldn't hold my water in real life, prolly would ask for a selfie if we was face-to-face,” Williams replied to the comment.

After suffering a right wrist injury before the postseason, Williams underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament that had plagued his comfort level during an impressive NBA Finals run, culminating in a championship at 24. Still in a cast, Williams recreated Kobe's iconic photo of him at the free-throw line with a basketball in his left hand and his right hand wrapped in a cast.

Bryant was Williams' favorite player growing up, but he never got the chance to meet him, as Kobe's tragic passing in 2020 occurred two years before the Thunder selected Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Bryant retired from basketball in 2016 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Zach Lowe reveals ‘fair negotiation' for Jalen Williams, Thunder

As MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's co-star, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams proved his worth in 2024-25, making his max deal a no-brainer for the front office after locking in Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren on max extensions. NBA insider Zach Lowe revealed why securing Williams from now until the end of the decade was a must for the Thunder, per the Zach Lowe Show.

“It has the escalators for all the All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, MVP stuff. These people have told me, ‘Here's how the escalators work…' And this, to me, is like a fair negotiation — fair representation of how I would like a lot of these to go,” Lowe said. “Third team All-NBA, you bump up from 25 to 26%. Second-team All-NBA, you bump up from 25 to 27%. All other things, first-team All-NBA and the major individual awards, the full 30% max.”

After making this year's All-Defensive Second Team and All-NBA Third Team, Williams is undoubtedly on pace to do it again ahead of his fourth NBA season.