Looking to bolster their roster ahead of the July 31, 2025, MLB Trade Deadline, the New York Yankees have made another move. They've acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter and 18-year-old outfielder Browm Martinez. It’s the second straight day the Yankees have added to their infield, following the trade for third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies.

Amed Rosario, 29, brings nine seasons of Major League experience and positional versatility to the Yankees. In 2025, Rosario has slashed .270/.310/.426 over 158 plate appearances, with five home runs, 18 RBIs, and a .736 OPS.

His true value, however, lies in his dominance against left-handed pitching, as he owns an .820 OPS against lefties this year and carries a career mark of .800, making him a perfect fit for the Yankees, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

His 126 wRC+ in 93 plate appearances against lefties in 2025 surpasses his 105 wRC+ overall.

This makes Rosario an ideal platoon partner for McMahon, who is batting just .207/.289/.310 with a 58 wRC+ against southpaws. With the Yankees losing Aaron Judge to the injured list and facing offensive inconsistency from other left-handed hitters like Trent Grisham (78 wRC+), Ben Rice (89 wRC+), and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (76 wRC+), Rosario’s right-handed bat becomes a strategic counterbalance.

Defensively, Rosario has made appearances at second base, third base, shortstop, and in the outfield this season, giving manager Aaron Boone greater lineup flexibility. While primarily expected to spell McMahon at third base against lefties, Rosario can also provide cover at second base, where Chisholm has struggled, and at shortstop, where Anthony Volpe is hitting just .217 in his third season.

Rosario’s trade pedigree underscores his value to playoff contenders. This is his third consecutive year being moved at the deadline, after playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. A former top prospect who debuted with the Mets in 2017, Rosario carries a .273 career average, 68 home runs, 110 stolen bases, and a .707 OPS across nearly a decade in the majors.

In exchange, Washington acquires two prospects. Clayton Beeter, 26, was ranked as the Yankees’ No. 20 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Though he posted a 14.73 ERA in two MLB relief outings this season, Beeter has been effective in Triple-A, with a 3.10 ERA over 20 1/3 innings and a 35.1% strikeout rate, despite a concerning 17.0% walk rate. The Nationals optioned him to Triple-A Rochester following the deal.

Outfielder Browm Martinez, 18, adds international upside. Signed in January 2024, Martinez has slashed .404/.507/.632 with three homers, 16 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and a 1.139 OPS in 18 Dominican Summer League games this season.