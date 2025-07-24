Shai Gilgeous-Alexander certainly had a dream 2024-25 season. But to make matters more interesting, he's only 27 years old. Despite a not-so-ideal start to his NBA career, he has emerged as arguably the hottest rising star in the league. Here are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 10 greatest accolades.

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 2x league leader in free-throws made

Although SGA gets a lot of heat for his opportunities at the charity stripe, he deserves credit for capitalizing at the line. It's one thing to get calls, while it's another to convert free throws. The Thunder star has led the NBA in free-throws made for three consecutive seasons now. In the 2024-25 season, he knocked down 7.9 free throws per outing. As a result, he has certainly owned up to the “Free-Throw Merchant” moniker.

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 72 straight games scoring 20+ points

The last time a player mounted a 20-point scoring streak was in the 90s. And this time around, SGA made sure to set a record of his own. In the regular season, he scored at least 20 points for 72 straight games, a streak that should continue on until the next season. Earlier this year, SGA surpassed Michael Jordan, who registered 69 straight games during the 1990-91 season.

8. Shai Gilgeous Alexander makes 2019 All-Rookie Second Team

SGA's stint with the Los Angeles Clippers was the perfect foundation to his successful career. While his Clippers stint was overshadowed by the blockbuster Paul George trade, no one must forget that SGA had a season of potential in Los Angeles. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game to earn a place in the All-Rookie Second Team. He also placed sixth in the NBA Rookie of the Year race.

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2023 FIBA World Cup bronze medal

While SGA has shined bright for the Thunder, he also did the same for the Canadian national basketball team. At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, he led his team with averages of 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Canada defeated Team USA to bring home the bronze medal, marking the first time the country finished at the podium in FIBA World Cup history. But more importantly, the victory clinched an Olympic berth for Canada.

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes 3 straight All-NBA, All-Star teams

Since the 2022-23 season, SGA has established himself as a premiere shooting guard. He did so by registering three consecutive All-Star Game appearances. In addition to this, he has also made the All-NBA First Team selections the same amount of times. With the way he is playing now, it's safe to say that his selections will continue to rise.

5. SGA sets franchise record for most points scored in a playoff run

Kevin Durant was originally dubbed as the best player in Oklahoma City history. However, SGA certainly inserted himself in the conversation, especially thanks to a dominant 2024-25 season. In the process, he also broke Durant's playoff record of 570 points. At the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the current Thunder superstar scored a total of 688 points.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexanders has career-high 54-point explosion

Ever wondered what was the best game for SGA in a Thunder uniform? That came against the Utah Jazz in the midst of his dream 2024-25 season. In a 123-114 win over the Jazz, Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for a career-high 54 points while going 17-of-35 from the field overall and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line. He also added eight rebounds and five assists.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is youngest player to achieve a 20-20-10 game

While Russell Westbrook was famous for dropping triple-doubles, SGA had to make a memorable one of his own. Fresh from joining the Thunder in the 2019-20 season, he registered 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. At just 21 years old, SGA became the youngest player in NBA history to register a 20-20-10 stat line.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2025 NBA MVP and scoring title

Individually, SGA carved out a standout season, even beating out Nikola Jokic at the 2025 NBA MVP race. The Canadian sensation averaged a league-leading 32.7 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per outing. To make matters more interesting, his production translated to team success as the Thunder posted a franchise record of 68 wins to top the grueling Western Conference.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2025 NBA title and Finals MVP

MVPs don't often win the championship in the same season. However, SGA successfully defied the curse this year. At the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 29.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game to lead the Thunder in the postseason, dispatching the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves in the West before beating the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. Thanks to his leadership and efforts, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also crowned the 2025 NBA Finals MVP.