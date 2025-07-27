The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for some help ahead of the MLB trade deadline, like just about every other team. USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale is giving his two cents about what he sees as the biggest surprise for the team, ahead of the July 31 deadline.

“The biggest surprise at the trade deadline would be if the Dodgers don’t come up with another closer. They have checked in with virtually every team for bullpen help,” Nightengale wrote.

The Dodgers picked up Tanner Scott before the 2025 campaign, who was seen as the team's closer. Scott has struggled on the mound this year. He is also now on the injured list, as he has an elbow inflammation problem.

While the Dodgers are looking for a reliable closer to help the bullpen, Nightengale sees other needs on the club as well.

“They also are looking to upgrade their outfield with Michael Conforto’s season-long struggles, and have expressed interest in Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader and Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan,” Nightengale added.

The Dodgers lead the National League West division this season, with a 61-44 record.

Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series Champions

Despite the team's inconsistency in the bullpen, Los Angeles is having a strong season. The Dodgers had to overcome injuries to their rotation, as Shohei Ohtani wasn't ready to pitch at the start of the year. It took him some months to get ready to take the mound. Other hurlers like Blake Snell have also dealt with some medical problems.

The Dodgers found a way for the most part to overcome their struggles. Dustin May stepped in to help with pitching, and the team's hurlers are finally getting healthy.

Los Angeles though is looking for help anywhere it can get it, in regards to the bullpen. The Dodgers are expected to give veteran free agent Joe Kelly a chance to pitch, per FanSided.

Los Angeles looks poised to return to the MLB playoffs, with a chance to win another World Series. The club has certainly spent an awful lot of money this past offseason, to try and win another championship. Scott, Snell, Roki Sasaki and others joined the team before the start of the year.

The Dodgers play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.